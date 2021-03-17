BLAIRSVILLE – The chief of the borough police department will step down at the end of the month.
Michael Allman on Tuesday turned in notice of his retirement to conclude a 45-year career in law enforcement on March 31 and “after eight wonderful years of service to this wonderful community.”
Allman read aloud his letter after filing his monthly activity report at the monthly meeting of the borough council. He heaped praise and thanks on current and past council members and mayors and Borough Manager Tim Evans for their cooperation and support of his leadership of the police department.
“We knew this day was coming. We hate to see it come so soon,” Council President John Bertolino told Allman. “You’ve done a great job with the town. We will have some hard shoes to fill, but we have to do that.”
The chief said the department has equipped the police cars with high-tech computer systems and outfitted all the officers with Tasers during his tenure. He cited the police department’s cooperation with the fire department, community service groups and veterans’ organizations and thanked borough residents for “welcoming me and allowing me the honor of being their chief of police in this fine borough for eight amazing years.”
Councilman Ab Dettorre asked council to accept “with tremendous regret” Allman’s notice.
Council immediately named David Romanelli, a tenured patrolman of the department, to serve as officer-in-charge until the borough hires someone to take over as chief. The job opening will be advertised.
The board later approved Allman’s recommendation to schedule a civil service test to update the list of eligible and most qualified applicants to serve as police officers.
Blairsville council acted on Allman’s retirement notice following an 18-minute executive session that Bertolino said was being taken to discuss personnel and legal matters. Asked to amplify for transparency the topics of council’s closed-door session, Bertolino advised that the reasons would soon become evident. The selection of an interim leader of the police department is a topic that a board could privately discuss under the privilege of executive session. But council didn’t identify what court case, if any, the members discussed out of the public eye.
Blairsville has “a pending legal issue that we can’t really discuss yet,” borough solicitor Patrick Dougherty.