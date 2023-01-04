Blairsville Borough Police Department is asking for help in identifying this individual. Police Chief Louis Sacco said he is a person of interest in connection with the theft of a motor vehicle and that of a credit card in that vehicle, thus the count of access device fraud. Sacco said his department is getting leads on the recent series of vehicle thefts and working on them. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Blairsville Borough Police at (724) 459-7555.
Blairsville police seek person of interest
