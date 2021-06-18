The Blairsville Public Library has reopened and has updated its hours.
The library is closed Sunday and Monday, and will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
As with following the Pennsylvania State Library suggestions, masks are required and available if needed.
Grab ‘N Go service is still available for those who prefer not to wear masks. Hand sanitizers are now installed for convenience.
Social distancing is still recommended, as well as a visitation time of 30 minutes per visit.
Services now include computer usage, in-house browsing through the stacks and usage of the copier for patrons and the community.
The week of June 22 begins the summer reading program, Summer Quest 2021: Tails and Tales.
Tuesday offers a Summer Quest Kick Off outside the library at 6:30 p.m. Crafts and Kona Ice will be available.
Registration is suggested but not required.
Story Time will be on Wednesdays, offered at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. It will be virtual through Facebook Live. Registration once again is suggested.
Other dates for special activities include:
June 28: Draw-a-Critter Zoom meeting at 2 p.m.
July 12: Make a Dragon Egg Zoom meeting at 2 p.m.
July 17: Family Story Time Zoom meeting at 11 a.m. (Noah’s Ark Workshop for a dragon or unicorn is optional)
July 19: Pearce’s Pet Place Zoom meeting at 2 p.m.
July 31: End of Summer Quest
August 17: Award Ceremony at 7 p.m.
Paper logs are available at the library during sign-up beginning Tuesday.
The library will also be using Beanstack as a virtual logging platform.
Beginning Tuesday, the library can be found at blairsvillepubliclibrary.beanstack.org.
This allows for individuals to log their reading times as well activities.
Adults can also log for their entire family on either their computers or their mobile devices. There are both children’s and adult’s challenges available.
The library can be contacted through blpub@comcast.net for most issues, as well as blairsvillepublibrarykidlib@gmail.com for children’s services to include Summer Quest and Beanstack questions.
The library is also on Facebook.