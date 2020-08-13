BLAIRSVILLE — The moratorium on the use of the skateboarding park in the complex outside the borough recreation center is coming to an end.
At a heated session of the Blairsville Recreation and Parks Board — with a couple of fans blowing to combat the stagnant 80-plus-degree heat, and with an emotional crowd of parents and skate park neighbors on hand — the directors agreed to reopen the controversial activity area but with stringent conditions proposed by the supporters.
It was the second public appeal for the chains to come off the skate park gates, following the parents’ plea in July to Blairsville Borough council, and it was one of several rounds of protests by local residents over the behavior of youngsters who use the park.
The board reversed a vote taken in June to shut down the ramps that have attracted young skateboarding enthusiasts from neighboring communities.
The decision came with some directors’ regrets that the problem wasn’t solved months ago when neighbors came with their complaints, and with their acknowledgement of a corps of parents who convinced the board of the value of keeping the park open and giving kids a chance to prove themselves.
Rebecca Kishlock, a mother of two sons, ages 12 and 15, who are ardent skateboarders, led the contingent of parents who proposed restrictions on the users.
“The skate park has been shut down to the kids of our community for 148 days, 64 of those days are not related to COVID-19 but rather as your board has stated, behavior issues,” Kishlock said. “We know from your last meeting your board stated that profanity, vandalism, littering and overall bad behaviors were the driving force in closing the skate park.”
She continued with a pitch to the recreation board that included handouts with a detailed plan for reopening the skate park in 30 days, proposing a schedule of meetings between parents and recreation officials, suggesting grant sources to make improvements, recommending repairs and other changes to the fenced-in park and offering samples of documents that would put users on the spot to change the way they use the park.
“I thought our chances of success were little to none,” Kishlock said. “We were getting a lot of pushback, and it wasn’t necessarily the neighbors, but form board members who thought that closing it was a quick and easy solution.
“I think the hard part was everything I had to put together in order to present something that they could visually see, and I think it made a big impact.”
The board accepted Kishlock’s recommendations on behalf of the parents group to keep the skate park gate closed and allow users to enter only by the basketball courts adjacent to the recreation center building. Users will have to sign a code of conduct and sign a visitor log when they enter.
Everyone using the single gate would come within view of a surveillance camera.
The parents also recommended erection of a barrier to shield the skate park area from the nearest neighbors’ houses.
The board’s vote to reopen the park included a requirement for a joint committee of board members, parents and neighbors to meet and find common ground for successful reopening of the facility.
The panel will hold its first meeting at 6 p.m. today in the recreation park.
“We dropped the ball,” board secretary Curt Ramsden said, referring to the board’s inability in June to agree on how to solve the neighbors’ complaints. “We made mistakes, but we’re going to work with them.”
“Becky had the information to help save the park,” board Chairman B.J. Shaw said. “It goes leaps and bounds. She has the connections, she has provided us with a wealth of information. She knows people with information that can help, and she is the reason that we decided to give this a chance.”
The board answered to a second contingent of upset residents who stood in support of the baseball program.
The residents had reacted to bad information circulating in the community, Shaw said.
“There was a rumor that Little League was going to lose a field in the complex by putting soccer fields in,” he said.
Not true, Shaw said: “We went down and squashed any rumors and assured them that we will keep the complex intact. But we do want to bring a soccer program into Blairsville,” he said, though the location hasn’t been decided.