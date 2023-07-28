Ambrose Fernandez Booth

Ambrose Booth

 Courtesy Oklahoma State Courts Network

A man wanted in Kay County, Okla., for strangulation and bail jumping is awaiting extradition from the Indiana County Jail after being arrested Thursday morning in Blairsville.

Blairsville Borough Police Chief Louis J. Sacco said a tip led his officers to Ambrose Fernandez Booth, 29, who was wanted by the sheriff’s office in Kay County, a rural county on the Oklahoma-Kansas border between Wichita, Kan., and Tulsa and Oklahoma City, Okla.