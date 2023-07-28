A man wanted in Kay County, Okla., for strangulation and bail jumping is awaiting extradition from the Indiana County Jail after being arrested Thursday morning in Blairsville.
Blairsville Borough Police Chief Louis J. Sacco said a tip led his officers to Ambrose Fernandez Booth, 29, who was wanted by the sheriff’s office in Kay County, a rural county on the Oklahoma-Kansas border between Wichita, Kan., and Tulsa and Oklahoma City, Okla.
According to Oklahoma court records, the charges stem back more than a year.
A bail bondsman in Ponca City, Okla., observed on Facebook that “it’ll be a long sucky ride back from Pennsylvania” for Booth.
Sandi Jones observed that, in the interim, there were “a few states, a little extra work, a little extra money, a doubled bond (initially $10,000), some fancy new high dollar bail jumping charges, (and) maybe even a cool new felony harboring charge for the wifey.”
