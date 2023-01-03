Blairsville rotary

Pictured, from left, are Mark Cable, Cable Insurance; Rick Shoemaker, Shoemaker Funeral Home; Linda Gwinn, Friends of the Blairsville Communities; and Gary Jones, Gary Jones Floral.

 Submitted photo

The Blairsville Rotary honored Rick Shoemaker, Gary Jones, Mark Cable and Linda Gwinn on Dec. 13 with a Paul Harris Fellow Award for their ongoing and continuous service to the greater Blairsville community.

The award is given to those in the community who best exemplify the motto, “Service Above Self,” for Rotary and community projects that benefit the Blairsville area.

