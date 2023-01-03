The Blairsville Rotary honored Rick Shoemaker, Gary Jones, Mark Cable and Linda Gwinn on Dec. 13 with a Paul Harris Fellow Award for their ongoing and continuous service to the greater Blairsville community.
The award is given to those in the community who best exemplify the motto, “Service Above Self,” for Rotary and community projects that benefit the Blairsville area.
Shoemaker, Jones and Cable have previously been honored by the Blairsville Rotary, but they have continued their long-term service commitment to the Blairsville Rotary.
Gwinn was a first-time honoree for her ongoing community activities, which demonstrate the ideals of the Rotary.
The Blairsville Rotary has been serving the community for nearly 100 years with many community projects including the skate park, basketball courts, picnic pavilions, walking trails, equipment for the community center as well as scholarship and leadership programs for the River Valley School District.
Rotary President Mary Shields gave the awards based on her information as to how many years, etc.