The Blairsville-Saltsburg school board filled the district’s open superintendent position with a familiar face during a virtual meeting Tuesday, hiring Philip Martell on a 6-3 vote.
Martell served as acting superintendent from Aug. 6 until his resignation on Oct. 2, when the position was filled by Dr. Charles Koren. Martell announced in September that he was leaving after having been reassigned elsewhere for consulting work.
Prior to serving as acting superintendent, Martell, of TAM consultants, was hired by the district in April to work on finances.
Directors Rick Harper, Molly Stiles, Anthony “Tim” Canzano, Connie Constantino, Holly Gibson and Mary Whitfield voted in favor. Linda Brown, Beverly Caranese and Holly Hall opposed his hiring and expressed concerns that were rebutted by Harper.
“I disagree wholeheartedly with this contract being approved,” Hall said.
She raised issues she had with Martell’s contract, saying it did not include established goals and that it allowed him to continue consulting work while a district employee.
“I don’t know how we execute a contract without having established goals in the contract,” she said.
She also disagreed with his salary of $150,000 per year and that it provides health insurance to Martell and his family for four years after retirement if he retires from the district, something she said has never been in any contract in the district’s history.
Hall also questioned the timing of his hiring and said his application was not provided in the timeframe before the period closed Sept. 30.
She also cited newspaper reports from alleging that he misappropriated funds of $130 while working as a superintendent in Connellsville.
Harper responded by saying the salary is because Martell will not be receiving benefits while working for the district, and while his salary makes him the third-highest-paid superintendent in Indiana County, without the benefits he is actually the “least-cost superintendent” in the county.
“So to the taxpayers, you’re welcome,” Harper said.
On her issues with the consulting work and health insurance, he replied the district has seen examples in other superintendent contracts and that “just because it’s new doesn’t mean it’s wrong.”
“I’m very comfortable with the process that Mr. Martell has gone through and what we’ve done,” Harper said.
Harper listed Martell’s experience and noted that a subsequent full audit regarding those funds showed no findings, who Harper noted that after resigning from that district, Martell was later called back.
“The same school district that accused him of that eventually came back and asked him to be their superintendent again,” Harper said. “If you’re not happy with somebody, why would you ask them to come back?”
Harper said Martell comes “with a lot of skills that this school district is in desperate need of.”
He is working toward a doctorate in education and educational finance at California University of Pennsylvania, and Harper said Martell’s experience with finance is an added bonus in a superintendent.
Martell has served as a superintendent, chief executive office, chief financial officer, director of human resources and assistant business manager at various districts.
“You seldom find a superintendent who has business manager skills, finance skills,” Harper said. “Usually you find people that are very academic-oriented, curriculum-oriented. He brings those skills, but he brings the extra one for business.”
In addition, he is familiar with the district, Harper said.
“He knows what he’s getting into,” Harper said. “This is not going to be a surprise.”
Caranese and Brown also spoke against Martell’s hiring, while Whitfield also came to his defense.
“I strongly oppose the decision to hire Mr. Martell as our superintendent,” Caranese said. “Our district needs strong, honest leadership during this difficult time. The incoming superintendent must navigate issues including but not limited to those related to the pandemic as well as the proposed consolidation of our school. I think that Mr. Martell’s prior employment history does not inspire the confidence and honesty needed to believe that he is able to lead this district through such important issues.”
Whitfield said she believes the district is fortunate to have someone of Martell’s experience apply, especially amid a pandemic. She also said its time to move on.
“We need to move forward and not keep looking backwards,” she said.
In other business Tuesday, the board reorganized, re-electing Harper and Stiles as president and vice president, respectively, on a 6-3 vote, with Brown, Caranese and Hall opposed.
The board voted to meet the fourth Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at locations alternating between Blairsville and Saltsburg, beginning with Blairsville in January.
A suggestion by Canzano to hold all meetings on the Blairsville side of the district did not gain traction.
The board also pledged not to increase taxes at a rate higher than the index of 4.1 percent, calculated by the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
Additionally Whitfield was appointed as PSBA liaison with Harper as alternate for one year, with Stiles as the primary representative of the Allegheny Intermediate Unit Joint Purchasing Program and the business manager as alternate.