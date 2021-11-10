The staff and students at Blairsville Elementary celebrated the 50th day of school Monday in true ’50s fashion.
With new Principal Kara Gardner at the helm, the faculty and staff planned many activities and lessons based on the theme of this era.
Adding to the celebration, the Blairsville Historical Society donated items depicting specific sites and sounds from Blairsville during the 1950s. Many staff members brought in items as well.
High school art students, under the direction of Tracey Hays, drew and colored pictures to help adorn the halls. Several local friends came out during the lunch periods for the students to get an up-close and personal look at vehicles from the ’50s:
• 1950 Chevy Truck — Greg Bish
• 1956 Chevy Truck — Terry and Barb Brown
• 1952 Harley Davidson — Jeff Fatula
• 1958 Thunderbird — Butch Ankney
• 1965 Mustang — Tri Star Motors
• 1947 Farmall Tractor — Joyce Family
• 1953 SuperM International Harvester Tractor — Jim and Carol Ferguson
There was also a special Elvis appearance made by Blairsville Mayor Frank Harsh. It sure did feel like the fabulous ’50s.