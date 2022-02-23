Friends of the Blairsville Communities will hold a Comedy Night Live on Saturday.
The event will be held at Chestnut Ridge. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and dinner begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $57 or you can purchase a $670 table of 10.
Ticket price includes dinner buffet, comedians, cash bar and chances to win cash and prizes. Opening the show will be Dan Wilbur.
Wilbur is a comedian and writer living in Brooklyn, N.Y. He is the creator and editor of Better Book Titles and co-hosts a weekly stand-up show at UCB East Village called Lasers in the Jungle.
He has also been an actor in sketches for College Humor, IFC, Funny or Die and mtv.com.
The headliner will be Moody McCarthy, a stand-up comedian from New York City, who has performed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” “Conan” and the “Late Show with David Letterman.” He has been featured on “America’s Got Talent” and “Last Comic Standing” and can be heard on Sirius XM.