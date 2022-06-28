The Blairsville Veterans Flag Committee has announced the dates that July 4 flags will be put up and taken down at both the Blairsville and SS. Simon and Jude cemeteries.
Poles and flags will go up at 9 a.m. Saturday and will be taken down and stored at 10 a.m. on July 9.
Be aware that these times and dates are weather related. Flags cannot be taken down when wet.
The setup requires a large group effort, and the committee welcomes all volunteers who would like to participate. It is inspiring to see community members working together.