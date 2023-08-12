The Blairsville VFW Post No. 5821 was awarded first place in Category 2 of the VFW Buddy Poppy state contest.
Updated: August 12, 2023 @ 6:01 am
The Blairsville VFW Post No. 5821 was awarded first place in Category 2 of the VFW Buddy Poppy state contest.
“We were so surprised, We certainly didn’t expect it,” said Howard Gibbons, a service officer for the post.
The display was created by his wife, Janice, as a way to commemorate the memory of her uncle, Harry William Elliott, seaman second class, who died serving onboard the USS Indianapolis on July 30, 1945.
The display features 450 red poppies, 50 green poppies and 38 white poppies for a total of 538 poppies used. The red poppy originated as a symbol of sacrifice and remembrance in the poem “In Flanders Fields,” written by Lt. Col. John McCrae during World War I.
While originally shown at a small district competition at the Loyalty Day event in May, the display caught the attention of District Commander 26 Dave Seymore, who encouraged submission of the display to the state competition in June.
Surprising everyone involved, the display won first place in Category 2 of the competition, which judges memorial or inspirational displays such as wreaths, tablets or plaques with patriotic and devotional themes.
Submissions in this category must be “designed to honor the dead, to inspire devotion to God and Country, or to dramatize the activities supported by the ‘Buddy’ ® Poppy program,” according to the official contest rules on the VFW Auxiliary National Organization website.
Gibbons’ display was awarded with a ribbon and a plaque.
“This achievement for the post meant a lot,” Howard Gibbons said. “We’re a small post here. This is the first competition we’ve taken part in that I’m aware of.”
After winning at the state competition, the display was submitted to the national competition but did not win.
After having been disassembled in order to travel across the country for the national competition, the display is currently in the process of being reconstructed and can then be viewed at the Blairsville VFW at 9626 Route 22.
This story originally appeared in the Aug. 9 edition of The Blairsville Dispatch, a sibling publication of the Indiana Gazette.
