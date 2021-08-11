PITTSBURGH — A Blairsville woman has pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of mail fraud and filing false income tax returns, Acting United States Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman announced Tuesday.
Sandra Jo Doak, 63, pleaded guilty to two counts before United States District Judge Cathy Bissoon.
In connection with the guilty plea, the court was advised that Doak, in her role as bookkeeper for the medical office of Matthew Klain, MD, embezzled company funds totaling approximately $592,833.30, and engaged in deceptive acts to conceal the embezzlement from her employer.
That included $536,887.21 in unauthorized checks written by Doak to herself; $26,519.26 in unauthorized checks written by Doak for personal expenditures; and $29,426.83 in unauthorized checks used to pay for Doak’s personal expenses on the victim’s credit card.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Gregory C. Melucci, who is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government, also advised the court that, for several years between 2014 and 2019, Doak concealed the embezzled income from the Internal Revenue Service on her personal income tax returns, resulting in a tax loss to the IRS of $123,849.
She had been charged in Indiana County with theft, receiving stolen property, forgery, access device fraud and tampering with records in a complaint filed before Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee.
Doak worked as the practice manager with duties of paying the practice’s bills and writing checks. Payments requiring no co-signers were made from one computer for the company, according to the local charges.
Trooper Philip Dern wrote in charging documents that search warrants allowed police to scour Doak’s accounts with PNC Bank, PSECU and S&T Bank and that the audit found losses exceeding $500,000.
Bissoon scheduled sentencing for Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. The U.S. Attorney’s office said the law provides for a total sentence of 23 years in prison, a fine of $752,250, or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed is based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.
The United States Postal Inspection Service, IRS Criminal Investigation division, the Pennsylvania State Police and the Indiana County District Attorney’s Office conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Doak.