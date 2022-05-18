Blairsville’s annual Hunger Food Truck Festival is set to take place from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday at 130 W. Market St.
Blairsville Borough council parks and recreation director Brock Harsh said Tuesday the event will feature food trucks, three bounce houses, drink vendors, tents and other vendors.
Drink vendors will be located in a contained area where people can purchase and consume alcohol. The designated drinking area will be either fenced or taped off, according to Harsh, so that people do not leave with their drinks.
“You can be inside the drink area, but you can’t take drinks out,” Harsh said.
Pennsylvania state Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, and the Blairsville Borough Police Department will coordinate at the festival to offer free license plate replacement services for license plates that have become illegible, or difficult to read.
Blairsville Police Chief Louie Sacco and his officers will evaluate license plates and handle the verification process, and Struzzi and his staff will provide copies of the license replacement form to submit to PennDOT.