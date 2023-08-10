BLAIRSVILLE — Friends of the Blairsville Communities will host its 11th-annual Knotweed Festival from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday around the Blairsville Diamond area at Market and Liberty streets.

The festival will feature a community parade; live music performances; a variety of food, beverage and craft vendors; a kids’ area with an array of child-friendly activities; tours and demonstrations; a 50/50 raffle; and more.

This story originally appeared in the Aug. 2 edition of The Blairsville Dispatch, a sibling publication of The Indiana Gazette.