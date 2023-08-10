BLAIRSVILLE — Friends of the Blairsville Communities will host its 11th-annual Knotweed Festival from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday around the Blairsville Diamond area at Market and Liberty streets.
The festival will feature a community parade; live music performances; a variety of food, beverage and craft vendors; a kids’ area with an array of child-friendly activities; tours and demonstrations; a 50/50 raffle; and more.
“(Attendees) can expect to have a good time,” said Lynda Long, Knotweed Festival Committee member. “Whether it’s with their families or friends, it’s a very easy-going atmosphere where people can shop, the kids can go play and you can listen to some good music.”
Festivities will begin with a community parade from 10 to 10:30 a.m. that passes through East Market Street, the downtown area and then stops at North Spring Street, according to Long. From 10:50 a.m. to noon, the Blairsville-based Diamond Dolls Twirling team, 2023 National Baton Twirling Association and All East champions, will perform a twirl routine.
Live music performances will kick off at noon at the Blairsville Amphitheater, located near the intersection at North Water and West Market streets. The Blairsville Community Band will perform from noon to 1 p.m., Stephanie and the Wild Hearts will play from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., East Coast Turnaround will play from 4 to 6 p.m. and Black Ridge will play from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
“We’ll have tents, tables and chairs set up in the grassy area overlooking the amphitheater,” Long said. “That’s also where our food and alcohol vendors will be.”
Aside from the various food and alcohol vendors dispersed around the amphitheater, the Knotweed Festival will feature “a ton” of craft/artisan vendors, among others, according to Long.
“We’ll have other vendors promoting their services, too,” Long said. “We’ll have the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), church vendors (and more).”
Some of the craft vendors will be located in the kids’ section with child-friendly crafts and activities. The kids’ section, located by the BCDA building at 130 W. Market St., will feature a rock wall, bounce houses, an obstacle course, face painting, crafts, game trailers, a petting zoo and more.
Many of the festival’s activities are meant to appeal to all age groups, however, according to Long.
“It’s a family-friendly atmosphere,” Long said. “You’ll see the older generation of Blairsville, and you’ll see younger people. It’s really a mixed bag of people who attend. It’s a festival for all generations.”
The one-day community event will also have a quilt show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church as well as underground railroad tours beginning at noon.
“The quilt show’s been going on for many years,” Long said. “It’s part of the Knotweed Festival even though it’s not on (festival) grounds. The Underground Railroad tour is cool, too. That can be for kids and adults. They set up a booth right at the corner of North Spring and West Market streets. They have the same spot every year.”
Long said she’s expecting a good turnout for this year’s event. Around 3,000 people attended the festival last year, and she hopes to get even greater attendance this year.
“We want people to come from all over to see how great Blairsville is, and that’s the truth,” Long said. “We’ve been growing the event. Last year was our best turnout, and hopefully this year will be even better.”
Although the festival is named after Japanese knotweed, an invasive, edible plant sometimes used for medicinal purposes, according to WebMD, Long does not know how the festival got its name aside from the knotweed growing along the Conemaugh River on the borough’s southern and western borders.
She said someone from Pittsburgh is coming to set up an informational booth about knotweed, however.
Despite its name, knotweed isn’t the allure of the event, according to Long. Rather, it’s about coming together as a community to celebrate what the borough has to offer.
“This (event) is about having a fun-filled experience for the community and bringing in people from the surrounding areas,” Long said. “It’s just a positive experience in the Blairsville community. You get good eats, too. Food, alcohol and live music bring a lot of people.”
Long said planning the Knotweed Festival is a year-long endeavor for the four-person festival committee, and she greatly appreciates all the people, volunteers and sponsors who helped along the way.
The event sponsors include Mainline Pharmacy, Blairsville Beverage, Bayada Home Health Care, Arone’s AutoBody by Delaney, InFirst Bank, Shoemaker Funeral Home, Monuments and Pet Crematory, East Market Family Dental, Gary’s Florist, Ravaila’s Restaurant, Ferguson Funeral Home, Penn Machine Company, Mark Cable Insurance Agency, Sen. Joe Pittman, Witherel Kalina Law Group, Blairsville Walmart, Blairsville and Indiana McDonalds, Cavalancia Orthodontics, Dunlap Family Eye Care and Michael Gwinn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.