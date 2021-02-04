PENN RUN — A spokesman for state police in Indiana said a fire marshal is continuing to investigate a fire that swept through several floors of a house along Route 553 in the Penn Run area of Cherryhill Township on Wednesday night.
“It started in the basement,” Cherryhill Township Fire Chief Jody Rainey said. “That was the point of origin.”
But it wasn’t the end point in a house with layers of construction and insulation.
“On each floor there is massive damage,” Rainey said. The house is of what is called bloom-type construction, with two floors and an attic in addition to the basement.
“It went up to the top floor pretty quickly,” he said.
At 5:16 p.m., Indiana County Emergency Management dispatched Cherryhill Township, Clymer, Commodore and Pine Township fire departments. Firefighters from Indiana and Cambria counties were on the scene well into the night.
Two people lived in the house. An Indiana County rapid intervention team and Citizens’ Ambulance Service also were dispatched, but Rainey said there were no injuries.
“There were a lot of challenges,” the Cherryhill fire chief said, including plank walls and aluminum siding and “a lot of overhaul of that structure.”
Brush Valley was called to stand by, but later was dispatched to the fire scene. Indiana Fire Association Company Number 3 was called in at 5:48 p.m.
Water was not a problem.
“We have a hydrant system right in Penn Run,” Rainey said. “There were two hydrants close to the scene.”
Manpower was.
“We brought more manpower in from Spangler and Homer City to relieve the crew,” Rainey said. “We were there a good five hours.”
According to Indiana County Emergency Management, Marion Center volunteers were called at 6:07 to standby for Clymer.
Then, at 6:44, Coral-Graceton Volunteer Fire Company was dispatched to provide an air assist.
The next wave of firefighters began at 8:36, when Nicktown was dispatched to standby for Pine township, then Hope volunteers were called from Northern Cambria to standby in Commodore.
At 9:11 p.m., Black Lick was called to stand by for Coral-Graceton and Homer City.