It was a busy weekend for area firefighters, with multiple fire calls in Indiana and Armstrong counties.
A Cowanshannock Township family lost their home and pets in a structure fire Saturday night along Sagamore Road. Plumville District Volunteer Fire Department and Citizens’ Ambulance were among the units called to that blaze.
Marion Center Volunteer Fire Department was among units called to standby.
The fire prompted the owners of Black Bull Steakhouse & Saloon along Route 85 outside Rural Valley to schedule an emergency drive-thru spaghetti and meatball dinner to help the Boarts family this afternoon from 4 to 7 p.m.
“We are planning 400 dinners,” the restaurant posted on Facebook. “Also if you have you would like to donate any personal items we will be collecting those as well.”
Another structure fire at 2:52 a.m. Sunday along Dayton Smicksburg Road in West Mahoning Township brought out Dayton, Plumville, Rural Valley, Perry Township and Marion Center firefighters as well as Citizens’ Ambulance.
Plumville also was dispatched by Indiana County Emergency Management Agency at 9:10 p.m. Sunday to another structure fire along Westview Terrace Road in Plumcreek Township, Armstrong County.