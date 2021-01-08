PUNXSUTAWNEY — More pandemic restriction and liquor code infractions were uncovered in the local region than any other area of the state over the New Year’s holiday weekend, according to officials at the state police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement.
Agents conducted 1,091 compliance checks and issued 46 violation notices to licensed establishments statewide from Dec. 31 through Sunday, according to a news release.
Included in the enforcement campaign was the prohibition on in-person dining and drinking at taverns in effect from Dec. 12 through Jan. 3 under a temporary COVID-19 pandemic mitigation effort by the governor and state Department of Health.
BLCE officers issued 46 notices of violation and 37 warnings for failing to follow COVID-19 requirements, according to a news release.
Of those, 11 violation letters and three warning notices were issued to bars and restaurants among the 177 inspected in Indiana, Jefferson, Armstrong, Clearfield and five other counties served by BLCE District No. 7 in Punxsutawney.
Names of the offenders were withheld.
“A notice of violation precedes the issuance of an administrative citation, which is civil in nature, and is intended to provide licensed liquor establishments notification of the nature of violation(s) discovered,” according to a news release.
“The investigation remains open during this period, pending review by the BLCE. Because the investigation is ongoing, names of establishments issued a notice of violation will not be released at this time.”
Each BLCE district office posts a monthly public information release that includes details on citations issued by that office.
State police said consumers could file complaints of COVID-19 mitigation mandate violations by telephoning (800) 932-0602 or online at the BLCE website.