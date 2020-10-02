A day after state restrictions on large gatherings during the COVID-19 outbreak were again reversed, Indiana Area School District officials said the high school football game scheduled this evening at Fifth Street Stadium would be closed to all spectators.
A federal judge on Thursday ruled that the maximum crowd numbers set by Gov. Tom Wolf — 250 at outdoor events and 25 for indoor events — should be allowed to stand.
The Indians face Knoch High School Knights at 7 p.m.
District Superintendent Michael Vuckovich said Indiana would comply with the order and cancel a plan put in place one week ago that would have allowed parents of football players and some local fans to buy tickets to the football game.
When a federal district judge last week struck down the crowd caps, the Indiana district opted to allow spectators at home football games, but only a limited number that would allow fans to be kept distant in the stands. Spectator health and safety was held as the priority.
“It is unfortunate and frustrating, but due to the Circuit Court’s upholding Governor Wolf’s restrictions on spectators at events, we have no choice but to make the football game tonight closed to the public,” the district announced online late this morning. “No spectators can be allowed to attend tonight's game. Details on how those who purchased tickets can obtain a refund will be made available next week.
“We apologize for the late notice and understand and share your frustration with this situation. Please know that we are doing everything we can to provide your students with the opportunity to participate in athletics. An important part of those efforts is to remain compliant with the mandates of the governing agencies. We regret that you will not be able to attend, but ask for your understanding and cooperation so we can continue to provide students the opportunity for athletics and extracurricular activities.”