The Indiana Franklin Lodge #313 will host a blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Masonic Hall, 42 S. 11th St. in Indiana.
There is ample parking in the rear of the building.
The blood drive is being held in conjunction with Vitalant, which is now testing blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies.
Anyone wishing to donate is encouraged to register by visiting www.vitalant.org and searching for group code C2210079 or calling (412) 209-7000.
Refreshments will be served to all donors and volunteers. Social distancing practices will be observed.