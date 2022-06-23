A Red Cross blood drive will be held from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. June 29 at the Indiana Elks Lodge, 475 South 13th St., Indiana. Appointments are needed. Schedule online or call (800) RED CROSS.
