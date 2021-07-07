Friends and family of Fabrizio Pirrone have organized a blood drive to commemorate Pirrone’s spirit of helping others.
The fifth annual Fabrizio Pirrone Memorial Blood Drive is scheduled for 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. July 16 at the Eagles No. 1468 lodge, 420 Philadelphia St., Indiana.
Pirrone, whose family founded Donatello’s Italian Restaurant in Indiana, was stricken in 2013 with leukemia and dedicated his energy to one charitable cause after another until his death in May 2016.
Pirrone established the F.A.B. (Fighting All Battles) Foundation to benefit others with leukemia.
He “never let the disease define him or get in the way of helping others,” blood drive organizers wrote in the event announcement.
Donors may phone the Red Cross at (800) 733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment for the Pirrone memorial blood drive.