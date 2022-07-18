The Red Cross will hold a blood drive on Wednesday at the Coal Run VFD, 2049 Coal Run Road, Saltsburg, from 12:30 to 6 p.m.
Another blood drive will be held Friday. This drive is the Sixth Annual Fabrizio Pirrone Blood Drive. It will be held from 1 to 6:30 p.m. at the Indiana Eagles FOE, 420 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Please join the family and friends of Fabrizio Pirrone as they come together to host a blood drive in his memory.
Please call 1-800-733-2767 or visit RedCros sBlood.org to schedule an appointment.