The American Red Cross has announced the following blood drives:
• 1 to 6 p.m. April 18, Blairsville Hampton Inn & Suites, executive board room
• 12:30 to 6 p.m. April 24, Trinity United Methodist Church, Bishop Hall, Indiana
• Noon to 5 p.m. April 28, Folger Student Center at Indiana University of Pennsylvania
• Noon to 6 p.m. May 3, Indiana Elks Lodge social hall
• 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 5, Penns Manor High School Scholarship Drive, Penns Manor High School gymnasium
• 1:30 to 6 p.m. May 9, Homer City American Legion Post 493 social hall
• 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. May 9, Blairsville Community Center gym
• 1:30 to 6 p.m. May 18, Brush Valley VFD fire hall
• 12:30 to 6 p.m. May 22, Trinity United Methodist Church, Bishop Hall, Indiana
• 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. May 24, Armagh Fire Hall
• 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 26, Indiana Mall, White Township
• Noon to 5 p.m. June 2, Plumville Volunteer Fire Hall
• 12:30 to 6 p.m. June 7, Ramada by Wyndham banquet room, White Township
• 12:30 to 5 p.m. June 12, Elderton Volunteer Fire Hall
• 12:30 to 5 p.m. June 16, Connect Church Worship Center, Blairsville
• 12:30 to 6 p.m. June 26, Trinity United Methodist Church, Bishop Hall, Indiana
• 12:30 to 6 p.m. June 28, Indiana Elks Lodge social hall
Please call 1-800 733-2767 or visit www.red crossblood.org to schedule an appointment.
