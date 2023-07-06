The Red Cross has announced a blood drive to be held on July 11 from 1:30 to 6 p.m. at the Homer City American Legion, 79 Mullen Ave., Homer City.
Another blood drive will be held on July 14 in memory of Judith Maschak. The drive will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, 403 Lucerne Road, Lucernemines.
Please join the family and friends of Maschak as they come together to host a Red Cross blood drive in her memory. She bravely battled multiple myeloma for more than eight years. She received countless blood and platelet transfusions during her illness. Before being diagnosed in 2012, Maschak was a dedicated blood donor and had donated nearly 2 gallons. She is lovingly remembered by her family as someone who never gave up and was always willing to help those in need.
