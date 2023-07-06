RedCross.png

The Red Cross has announced a blood drive to be held on July 11 from 1:30 to 6 p.m. at the Homer City American Legion, 79 Mullen Ave., Homer City.

Another blood drive will be held on July 14 in memory of Judith Maschak. The drive will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, 403 Lucerne Road, Lucernemines.