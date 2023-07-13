The Red Cross has announced the following blood drives:
- July 19, from 1:30 to 6 p.m. at the Coal Run/McIntyre Volunteer Fire Company, 2049 Coal Run Road, Clune.
- July 19, from 1 to 6 p.m., this is the seventh annual Fabrizio Pirrone Blood Drive, held at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 420 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Please join the family and friends of Fabrizio Pirrone as they come together to host a blood drive in his memory.
- July 24, from 12:30 to 6 p.m., at the Trinity Methodist Church, 398 Church St., Indiana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.