The Red Cross has announced the following blood drives:
- July 24, from 12:30 to 6 p.m. at the Trinity United Methodist Church, 398 Church Street, Indiana.
- July 25, from 1:30 to 6 p.m. at Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 North Harmony Road, Penn Run.
- July 28, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the YMCA, 60 Ben Franklin Road, Indiana.
- July 28, from 11:30 to 5 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church of Plumville, PA-85, Plumville.
