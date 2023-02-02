RedCross.png

The Red Cross will hold the following blood drives:

  • Feb. 8, from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Ramada by Wyndham, 1395 Wayne Ave., Indiana.
  • Feb. 9, from noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Purchase Line United Methodist Church, 17107 PA 286,
  • Purchase Line.

