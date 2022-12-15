The American Red Cross will host several upcoming blood drives. Dates and locations include:
- Dec. 23, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Hampton Inn & Suites Blairsville, 62 Pine Ridge Rd., Blairsville
- Dec. 29, 2022, from 8 am. to 5 p.m., at the Cherryhill Township Fire Rescue Building, 1442 N. Harmony Rd., Penn Run
- Dec. 29, 2022, from noon to 6 p.m, at Our Lady of Assumption Church, 403 Lucerne Rd., Lucernemines
- Dec. 30, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Indiana Mall, 2334 Oakland Ave., Indiana