World Championship rehearsal

The Blue Devils Drum and Bugle Corps, a competitive marching ensemble based in Concord, Calif., began the first of two days of rehearsals Sunday at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. The group will also rehearse today before packing up for Indianapolis, where they will attempt to earn their 20th world championship. According to Dr. Zach Cheever, IUP Marching Band director and assistant professor of music, he helped arrange the Blue Devils’ stop in Indiana. The Blue Devils will rehearse today at 10 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. before departing the campus.

 Nathan Zisk/Gazette

