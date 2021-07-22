More than 100 people attended a Blue Mass and emergency response vehicle blessing Tuesday at Holy Family Parish in Seward. Father William Lechnar, pastor of Holy Family Parish, presided over the Blue Mass commemorating the works of first responders in our area.
The event marked the 44th anniversary of the 1977 Johnstown Flood. A blessing of emergency response vehicles followed. More than a dozen firetrucks, law enforcement and emergency medical response vehicles were blessed after the Mass.
Clyde volunteer firefighter Jacob Brown led those assembled in song at the Blue Mass. The concept of a Blue Mass originated in Washington, D.C., in 1934 and honors all those first responders who sacrifice in any way while assisting those in the community who face emergency needs, natural disasters and other critical situations.