The Evergreen Conservancy will conduct a pick-up of trash on Blue Spruce Road on Aug. 29 beginning at 9 a.m.
Volunteers are asked to park in the lot nearest the park office. Shuttles will transport volunteers to various points along the road. Evergreen’s pick-up in the spring was canceled, so volunteers will be picking up a year’s worth of trash.
Blue Spruce Road is open to through traffic so volunteers will be provided with protective vests and are urged to be alert to oncoming traffic.
The park will post signs alerting traffic to the presence of work crews. Volunteers also will be asked to wear masks at appropriate times and observe social distancing.
Little trash is lying several feet from the road along the guard rail. Instead much of the trash is found over embankments. Thus some participants will deal with rough terrain, heavy vegetation and exposure to ticks.
Evergreen Conservancy will provide bags, protective vests and gloves, although some may wish to use their own. Last year the effort was finished by 11 a.m.