The Blairsville-Saltsburg school board enacted a post-holiday mitigation plan that keeps students in the virtual learning model for a week after holiday breaks and hired a new business manager at a virtual meeting Tuesday.
The board voted 7-2 on the virus plan, which keeps students home from Monday to Dec. 4 and from Jan. 4 to 8.
Directors Rick Harper, Molly Stiles, Anthony “Tim” Canzano, Connie Constantino, Linda Brown, Mary Whitfield and Holly Gibson voted in favor, with Beverly Caranese and Holly Hall opposed.
In discussion prior to the vote, Hall and Caranese expressed desire for the district to be in full remote learning, with Caranese citing the safety of students and teachers and Hall saying that going back and forth from in-person learning to virtual classes is “disruptive.”
Hall encouraged directors to “bite the bullet” and go virtual, saying “we have a pandemic raging through our country.”
Those in favor of keeping the district’s current model of four days a week of in-person classes pleaded with people to do their part so the school district can remain open.
“It’s getting into the school because people aren’t listening,” said Gibson.
“We need everybody to do their part,” Stiles said.
Whitfield noted that while the district is in a position to remain open to students now, if people don’t comply and teachers get sick or quarantined, there won’t be enough staff to teach, to which Gibson added that there will also be a shortage of substitute teachers.
Acting Superintendent Dr. Charles Koren spoke about new requirements from the state regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and school districts with a “substantial” rate of transmission, according to health department data. He talked about a document districts are asked to sign by Monday that states the district is following safety measures such as distancing and mask use, or plans to go virtual full time.
The school directors agreed to the document’s signing.
Koren said the new guidelines also decrease the number of cases that it takes to recommend closing a school building, and that the district is “on the maximum cusp of going remote anyway.”
As of this morning, the district’s COVID-19 dashboard at www.b-ssd.org reported one staff case at Blairsville Elementary School with nobody impacted by quarantine, one student case at Blairsville Middle School with “no close contacts,” two positive cases at Saltsburg Elementary with quarantine affecting staffing, and three positive cases at Saltsburg Middle/High School, with no additional impact.
After the additional week of virtual classes after the holidays, the district expects students to return to the classrooms on the current plan of four days per week, with one virtual half-day on Wednesdays.
Also on Tuesday, the board hired F. Frank Ayata to fill the vacant position of business manager. Ayata’s hiring was “pending finalization of his employment agreement and submission of all required clearances.”
Ayata has served as business manager at the Young Scholars of Central PA Charter School, Harper said. He has a master’s degree in education from Wilkes University and attends Penn State University, working toward a Ph.D. in educational leadership.
“We’re very excited to have him, and we look forward to working with him,” Harper said.
Directors also hired Constance Gizzi as a human resources and payroll administrator, at a prorated salary of $49,000 and a yet-to-be-determined start date.