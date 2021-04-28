The Blairsville-Saltsburg school board updated the expected closure date of Saltsburg Middle/High School and authorized the superintendent and administration to follow up with a variety of reconfiguration items at Tuesday’s meeting.
The closure date was changed from June 11 to June 30.
The board also authorized notification of any closure actions to the Pennsylvania Department of Education; to make plans for reassignment of students and staff for the beginning of the 2021-22 school year; will notify staff of reassignments and positional transfers and postings of jobs; develop a new master schedule for students and classes; and develop a plan for classroom allocation.
Superintendent Philip Martell and administration were also directed to meet with Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association officials regarding the interscholastic sports.
The motion regarding reconfiguration passed 6-3, with Rick Harper, Molly Stiles, Connie Constantino, Anthony “Tim” Canzano, Holly Gibson and Mary Whitfield in favor, and Linda Brown, Beverly Caranese and Holly Hall opposed.
Committees of the board, including athletics and activities, will begin seeking a new name for the district, all schools, new colors and a mascot.
Constantino, of the board’s Student Activities Committee, said a meeting is set for today with students and staff from each side of the district regarding ideas for those changes.
Martell noted that the officials are also working on planning transition activities for students and staff, and that a special email account, transitionquestions@b-ssd.org, has been set up to address questions from the community.
The district will also proceed with creating the Southern Indiana County STEAM Academy, to be housed at the shuttered Saltsburg Middle/High School for district students in grades 10 through 12.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Martell said he would present a timeline and budget information on the academy at the board’s next regular meeting.
Martell also presented figures showing expected district savings under an early retirement incentive. He noted a savings of about $7 million over five years and $10.6 million in nine years.
The board also approved a non-contractual, non-professional early retirement incentive for custodial staff, building secretaries, paraprofessionals and food service workers.
In other business, the board:
• Approved a proposal for the Saltsburg Elementary and Blairsville Elementary library projects and base learning labs.
The projects will be paid by a combination of grant funding, capital project funds and the Saltsburg Foundation.
• Hired employees for two new positions. The assistant to the superintendent for curriculum/assessment and digital learning will be Holly Rougeaux, at a starting salary of $125,000. David Marshell was hired assistant director of finance of operations, human resources coordinator and transportation director with a beginning salary of $85,000. Start dates for both are dependent on release from current employers.
• Approved the following retirement requests: Kevin Stoner, social studies teacher, with 33 years of service; Patricia Dodson, gifted teacher, 17 years; Jennifer Shirley, elementary teacher, 30 years; Molly Reddinger, elementary teacher, 20 years; Mary Jo Fadden, music teacher, 31 years; Amy Stofa, elementary teacher, 31 years; Dan Shearer, custodian, 30 years; and Dave Hess, custodian, 39 years.
• Approved the resignation requests of Jacob Guiher, financial specialist, and Meredith Henigan, building secretary.
• Will purchase 100 SmartBoards at a cost of $289,379, paid for by grant funding.
• Will purchase Kenwood radios from Murray Electric at a cost of $10,000.
• Approved a training cost for Master Schedule Builder by PowerSchool for $1,200.
• Entered into an agreement with Indiana University of Pennsylvania for graduate assistants.