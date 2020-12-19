Folks financially hurt as a side effect of the coronavirus pandemic at the Homer-Center School District have received some relief based on their circumstances.
The school board of directors Thursday agreed to make payment to Smith Bus Company for days when the buses didn’t run but the students were confined to learning from home due to high numbers of COVID-19 cases.
The board also agreed to designate as “special sick days” the time lost by four employees who were not sick from COVID but were quarantined or otherwise kept from working due to the outbreak.
The amount to be paid to the bus contractor wasn’t specified. It will be calculated on a variety of factors spelled out by the state’s Act 136 of 2020, a law enacted earlier this year to help make people, businesses and organizations whole in light of the pandemic.
“We would receive a greater subsidy for transportation, basically, but in order to get that, you have to follow a formula that they provide, which is paying the bus company the normal daily rate less some variable costs, but we haven’t received any guidance on that yet,” District Business Manager Gregg Kalemba said. “At the end of last year, they left it up to the districts to negotiate what they do with the bus companies. This year, they provided an incentive to continue paying bus companies an amount based on this formula.”
Kalemba said board approval was required to designate the sick days as time that would be counted toward the employees’ future pension benefit as calculated by Pennsylvania School Employees Retirement System.
Kalemba said the Families First Coronavirus Relief Act allows employees to qualify for pay for days lost to quarantine or isolation related to the pandemic, but that PSERS requires board action to credit them with time of service toward retirement benefits.
The affected employees weren’t identified during the meeting.
In other business, the board:
• Ratified changes to 26 school board policies on topics ranging from sexual harassment to bullying and cyberbullying to teleworking to sudden cardiac arrest. Most school policies are changed to reflect boilerplate language suggested by the Pennsylvania School Board Association. The directors didn’t comment on the revisions Thursday.
• Agreed to renew a service agreement with Johnson Controls Fire Protection to service the fire alarm system at the elementary school from Dec. 1, 2020, to Nov. 30, 2021, at a cost of $582.60.
• Hired Northeastern Solutions to remove carpeting from two kindergarten classrooms and install floating plank floors at a cost not to exceed $12,000. The work would be performed during the Christmas break.