The Purchase Line School Board amended the district’s health and safety plan at a meeting Monday night, changing the language to say masks are now optional for the district both in buildings and on public transport including school buses.
“Students and staff who wish to wear a mask are encouraged to do so,” said Superintendent Shawn Ford.
The other main discussions of the night involved preliminary budget talks for the upcoming school year.
Business manager Abbey Romagna discussed some changes, in the early planning stages of the budget.
“We’re seeing, at this point in the budgeting process, about a $144,000 increase in wages when we looked at it … so that’s about a 1.9 percent increase,” she said. “This amount does not include AFSCME adjustments; we’re currently negotiating that contract.”
Currently this preliminary look at the budget includes a reduction of kindergarten and first-grade classes from three classes to two classes each. There is also no replacement of the high school technology teacher, and it adjusts two 10-month secretaries to 12 months.
“Of that, that’s how we get to the $144,000 and overall almost a 2 percent increase,” Romagna said. “That will change as we keep going and we could still have some retirements, but sometimes we get them at the end of the year. So, that’s where we’re at with wages.”
Board member Sandra Fyock raised a question regarding the technology teacher. “The technology teacher not being replaced is purely because we want to use the teachers we have to guarantee that they’re grandfathered so we can use them later, correct? Not that we don’t think we’re going to need a technology teacher.”
Ford said that that was accurate. “The new standards come out in December,” he said. “Anyone who’s teaching any of those types of classes … is grandfathered when those new standards hit. We’ll have multiple teachers ready to go who can teach those classes. And, I think we can absorb that as we looked at our numbers.”
Romagna also pointed out another significant change as well. “Our medical is set to increase 9.94 percent this year … our healthcare costs are through the roof at this point. So, we don’t really feel like we can absorb that another year,” she said.
“A lot of that has to do with the usage … procedures cost a lot more. It’s much more severe now so there’s a lot more cost involved. COVID costs too, just for us alone, was close to $200,000 for our district so that was a big increase for us.”
All in all, the discussion was just a quick look at what wages and benefits will look like in the upcoming budget.
“We talk about this every year,” Romagna said. “It’s about 75 percent of our budget so it’s our biggest chunk, but it’s also the amount that we can do the least with, so that’s where we are for now. We’ll meet again in April for more information. It’s hard right now because everything is still not out.”
Also discussed was the topic of coaching salaries and extracurricular activity salaries for the district.
Ford said the discussion was mostly looking for guidance to hopefully bring back an official proposal for a future meeting.
“Any type of raise that gets initiated for coaching, is an automatic raise for the extracurricular … that’s written into the contract,” Ford said. “If we do a raise for one, that same raise goes into effect for the extracurricular. If it’s 1.5 then it’s 1.5 for everybody.”
He went on to say, “There’s different ways to do this. We can look at a flat amount, we can look at a percentage across the whole spectrum. I’ve read some initial data, but I mostly want to hear our thoughts on it. I think we need to come up in our coaching salaries, but this is just what degree we come up.”
Discussion led to talks about not only the salaries, but in keeping coaches in general, since so much time is dedicated to sports outside of school and other jobs, as well as issues like parents and the current school culture.
Ford said that he’s got to thinking about the overall goal for the raises and how it’s a combination of making the positions attractive for new hires as well as taking care of those already hired on as coaches.
“The one thing that we constantly see that doesn’t work, is putting more money on the line. We put more money with our substitute teachers. We really haven’t gotten an additional pool of people as a result of doing that. But, it’s kept the people here, who’ve subbed here, so it works.”
Ford went on to say that a 20 to 30 percent raise would move the district into the average of the other coaches in the Heritage Conference.
The discussion wrapped up with Ford reiterating that they would take into consideration the views expressed when writing the proposal that will eventually be brought to the board.
“This is only discussion,” Ford said. “This will actually go into effect next year and it’ll be approved as part of the budgetary process. We’re going to get more information as well.”
The board also approved the renewal of Ford as superintendent for a five year term from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2027, at an initial salary of $133,000 and authorized the board president to execute any and all accompanying contract documents to effectuate the same.
Ford thanked the board for their decision.
“I’m very humble, very grateful. I’m proud of the work that’s happened. I don’t think any of us had planned that the work would look like this but it is what it is. COVID has changed a lot of the game. I’m excited about continuing the journey for students. I’m really excited about trying to get back on some normalcy, because we desperately need to do that for our students. I look forward to serving this community.”
Ford went on to discuss the topic of learning loss due to the pandemic’s effect on the district. “It’s real,” he said. “We have to deal with it. One thing we’re not going to do, is deal with it in one day or even three months or six months. It’s going to take time … and being diligent every day and raising up the level of accountability. We need to step up. We’re going to look at these problems and say: How do we get better?”
In other business, the board approved:
• The retirement, with regret, of Kathy Miller, high school guidance and transportation secretary, effective April 1.
• The recommended hire of Renee Bush as high school office secretary at $11.65 per hour.
• The addition of ARIN guest teacher, Kristen Frankauski, as a substitute teacher.
• The resignations of JohnAllen Synder as head football coach; Janessa Hardesty as assistant track coach; Michael Ninosky as head softball coach; and Julie Horner as assistant softball coach.
• The hire of Julie Horner as head softball coach for the 2021-22 school year at an entry level salary of $2,750. All present members voted in favor except Michael Moyer, who voted against the hire.
• The hire of Gary Buffone as assistant softball coach for the 2021-22 school year; Kristina Small as head cross country coach; Tyler Scott as assistant cross country coach; Karen Woods as head volleyball coach; and Mikhala Stover as assistant volleyball coach, all for the 2022-23 school year.
• The following volunteers for 2021-22: Samuel Kauffman and William Pearce (retroactive) for the musical; Karen Conrad, Cody Engle, Max Falisec and Ashly Staniscia for track; and Michael Ninosky for softball.
• The use of Rod and Gun Club Fields for softball and baseball practices for the 2022 season.
• The addition of Leslie McCoy as a Tri County driver.
• A staff request for Paula Saylor and one student to attend the PMEA Region II Choral Festival in Franklin from March 24-25, with a request of $655.26 and use of a school van from district funds.
• A staff request for Michael Thom, Clarine Beatty, Danielle Rishell and 30 students to go on the National Honor Society zoo trip in Pittsburgh on May 11, with a request of $855.39 and bus transportation from district funds.
• A staff request for Eric Thomas, Katie Brown, Matt Scott, Krystal Satterlee and approximately 46 students for the senior class trip to Washington, D.C., and Virginia Beach from May 23-25, with a request of $1,392.75 of district funds.
• A staff request for Eric Thomas to attend the SADD National Conference in Orlando, Fla., from July 12-15, with a request of $2,216 and use of a school van from district funds.
• A staff request for Eric Thomas and five students to attend the Technology Student Association (TSA) PA State Competition at Seven Springs Resort from April 20-23, with a request of $3,188 and use of a school van from district funds.
• A staff request for Jodie Kauffman, Beth Farabaugh and a third teacher if needed for kindergarten orientation on August 16-17, with a request of $1,008.22 from district funds.
• Awarding a bid for coal for 2022-23, to RFI Resources LLC at a cost of $148.50/ton.
• Awarding bids for fuel for 2022-23 to Petroleum Traders Corporation for diesel at a recommended fixed price of $3.7001; and American Natural Supply for gasoline at a recommended variable price at an adjustment to rack of .0950.
• To accept a donation of supplies and equipment from the Evergreen After School Club.