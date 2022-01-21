The Homer-Center school board on Thursday pledged to not exceed the Act 1 index as calculated by the Pennsylvania Department of Education if increasing real estate taxes for the 2022-23 school year.
The index, set for the district by PDE, is 4.9 percent, said Business Manager Gregg Kalemba.
The current millage rate in Homer-Center is set at 16.7567 mills, and if the district raised taxes to the extent it is allowed, it would be 17.5778 mills, Kalemba said.
“This would be an increase in real estate tax revenue of $285,422 if taxes were to be raised to the index of 4.9%,” he explained in an email.
But Kalemba said it would be unlikely the board, which has only raised taxes once in the last few years, would enact a tax increase of that size.
School districts are required to pass resolutions regarding the index.
Also on Thursday, the board voted to amend its health and safety plan.
As amended, the plan dictates if a school building has more than seven cases of COVID-19 reported, masks will be required for a week. If cases remain above seven after that week, masks will remain required.
In other business Thursday, the board:
• Hired Dr. Charles Koren as a district grant writer at $70 per hour, retroactive to Nov. 16. His salary will be funded by the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund grant.
• Approved paternity leave for music teacher Jon Stolarz for 34 days in the second semester and for Steven Hall from March 21 to April 1.
• Approved a leave of absence for Dr. Suzanne Mateer from March 1 to 4 and 7 to 11.
• Approved John Capitosti as a volunteer boys’ basketball coach for the 2021-22 season.
• Approved the attendance of Brianne Major to the Know Your Data series at ARIN IU 28 on Feb. 16, March 2 and April 4, at a cost of $75 and one substitute for three days.
• Approved for Lisa Adams to attend three training sessions at ARIN IU 28 on Feb. 24, March 24 and April 6, at a cost of $75 and one substitute for three days. The board also approved a sabbatical leave for Adams for the 2022-23 school year for the purpose of curriculum development and in-service.
• Will allow the elementary gym/cafe to be used for baseball and softball conditioning and practices on various dates in February, March and April.
• Approved homebound instruction for a secondary student.
• Approved the following field trips: Lisa Adams and AP Bio/Health Careers Club to Mount Aloysius College Health Quest on March 3 at the cost of a substitute for one day; Charles Kirkland and students to the FBLA State Leadership Conference in Hershey April 10 to 13 at a cost of $2,946 for registration and lodging and two substitutes for three days, as well as use of the school van.
• Approved Autumn Shafron as a substitute teacher effective Jan. 31.
• Approved attendance at ICTC Shadowing Day on Feb. 12.
• Will allow the sixth-grade spelling bee to be conducted the elementary school from noon to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 4.
• Approved Michaela McKendrick as a spare bus driver for the 2021-22 school year.
• Approved for Business Manager Gregg Kalemba to attend the PASBO conference in Hershey from March 8 to 11 at a cost of $1,142.82.
• Will allow Erin Hildebrand to use the elementary library March 17 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. March 18 for an Author Parent Night and Author Visit. Security will be needed March 17.