EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP — Directors at United School District approved a number of housekeeping items during their board meeting Tuesday.
The following agenda items received approval:
• The correspondence from the state Department of Education dated Feb. 18, 2021, and effective July 1, 2011, regarding PlanCon J: Project Accounting Based on Final Costs and all attachments for the establishment of a permanent reimbursable percentage of 52.57 percent applicable to the GOB Series 2011 and GOB Series A of 2020. Superintendent Barbara Parkins said the correspondence regarding reimbursement from the elementary school project that was completed about eight years ago.
“PlanCon J is one of the many sections of the PlanCon process that a district has to go through to submit expenses and then receive reimbursement on certain construction projects,” she said, adding that United was “in the queue” waiting for reimbursement for several years.
“The PlanCon money has been coming into the district over the last couple of years,” Parkins said.
• The purchase of $57,089 commercial insurance policy issued by CM Regent from RE Walbeck Agency Inc. for a policy period of one year, ending March 1, 2022.
• The Professional Services Contract for Extra Tutoring Support with iTutor.com Inc., an online education services company providing individual and small group instruction. Small group instruction will be provided at $115 per hour and individual instruction at $65 per hour; an additional implementation fee of $500 is included in the total price not to exceed $5,000. The costs will be covered through the Pathways to Graduation Grant.
• The Pregnant and Parenting Teen — Education Leading to Employment and Career Training (PPT ELECT) Program with ARIN in the amount of $900.
• The letter of agreement by and between the district and Meadows Psychiatric Center/Universal Community Behavior Health to provide educational services to individuals assigned to the district and the psychiatric center at a rate of $67 per day for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years.
• The purchase from Pittsburgh Stage Inc. of the Chamsys QuickQ30 with 40 faders and integrated touchscreen light board for the high school auditorium. Included are a touchscreen console with 40 sliders and future LED control capability and a two-hour session of programming and training on the equipment at a cost of $4,400.
• Lease agreements with Xerox for two B8170H copiers and related peripheral equipment as listed in the agreement at a cost of $815.58 per month for 60 months beginning March 17; a C8145H copier and related peripheral equipment for $286.75 per month for 48 months starting March 17; and a B8170H copier and related peripheral equipment for $395.05 per month for 60 months beginning March 17.
• A $4,000 donation from the F.L. Rodgers Family Fund of the Community Foundation to support the College Preparatory Fund at United High School.
• The appointment of Brian Manges as a homebound instructor for an 11th-grade student during the current school year at a rate of $40 per hour; and Jennifer Buchkovich as a homebound instructor for a ninth-grade student during the current school year at a rate of $40 per hour.
• A one-year leave of absence for Keri Miller from her position of assistant track coach for the 2020-21 track season; and the appointment of William Lichtenfels as a temporary assistant track coach for the season at a supplemental salary of $1,903.
• Paul Berezansky as assistant varsity baseball coach at $2,140.94.
• The creation of an assistant cross country coach position at a salary of $1,600; assistant boys’ soccer coach position at a salary of $1,475; and assistant girls’ soccer coach at a salary of $1,475.
• Activity requests from John Dunn, student teacher Hollie Williams, John Sokol, Luke Hamilton, Kathy Reasor, Jill Shinsky, Lorraine Allman, Robert Penrose, Michelle Dunn, Nathan Bevard, Matthew Long, Michael Wilt, Maria Razayeski and the school nurse/school nurse substitute to attend the Washington, D.C., field trip with eligible students from grades 8, 9 and 12 on May 7, at no cost to the district.
• A building usage request from Julie Mains on behalf of PA Blue Thunder to use the elementary or high school gym from Feb. 15 to June 7 during evening hours for basketball practice.
• Declaring the assistant junior high wrestling coach position vacant due to abandonment.
• Joseph Naugle, Brett Bloom and Melissa Metil as United guest teachers for the 2020-21 school year.
• John Hamil as a van driver and Elizabeth Coyle as a bus driver for the 2020-21 school year.