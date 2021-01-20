The Purchase Line School Board approved a collective bargaining agreement between the district and the Purchase Line Education Association effective July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2025, at a meeting held last night.
Superintendent Shawn Ford thanked the board for passing it.
“It’s a very fair contract,” Ford said. “It’s fair to, first and foremost, our students. We feel that there will be, as a result of the contract, additional educational opportunities. We always want to put our students first. It’s also fair, I believe, for our district educators. We appreciate the work they do, especially over this past year. And we also believe it’s fair for our community, looking at our district in the long term.”
Details of the agreement are unavailable as it is being finalized.
The board also approved a resolution regarding special sick leave for COVID-19.
The leave is available to employees who are in quarantine due to being in close contact of an individual with COVID-19 in the workplace. Qualifying conditions are only for cases in which someone contracted COVID in the scope of their duties, was exposed in the scope of their duties or is asked to quarantine by the district in the scope of their duties. It is also only available to those who followed all health and safety protocols set forth by the district and is at the district’s discretion.
Employees who meet these qualifications will be paid by the district for the first five days of quarantine, at which time the district will require the employee to get a test. The district will continue pay until the results are received, up to 10 days total. If employees do not get tested, they will receive five days of pay, after which they will need to use accrued vacation, sick or personal days for the rest of the quarantine.
The resolution also states that the district makes this offer voluntarily and that they will agree to revisit the terms and conditions of the leave should circumstances change, such as any announcements from the president, governor, the federal or Pennsylvania departments of education, or the Pennsylvania Department of Health that would require adjustments.
Other policy updates included additions to policies regarding Title IX and dating violence. The additions to both policies state that, when notified of a conviction or adjudication of a student in the district for sexual assault against another student enrolled in this district, the district shall comply with the disciplinary or placement requirements established by state law and board policy.
The board also heard an update from technology coordinator Ryan Skomra regarding high-speed internet availability in the district.
“Salsgiver, who is a fiber company in the area, based on the responses of the survey (we put out), was able to run fiber in the area with CARE funding, especially up 286,” Skomra said. “They updated us last week on that project and the good news is that the fiber project is almost complete.”
Skomra went on to say that the company is in the final days of testing the system and that more information about where exactly they will be able to reach after the testing is complete, possibly within the next 90 days.
“It’s a hybrid cellular high-speed internet,” Skomra said. “So it’s not going to reach all areas right away, but they hope to kind of build on it from there.”
The preliminary cost for service will be around $75 a month, but it could change based on availability.
Also presented was the adoption of a We Learn survey for students in grades 3 through 12. Ford said the survey would be given to students and would provide a look into how the district is doing and how the students are perceiving their learning while in school.
“It’s all confidential,” Ford said. “It’s just a good way for us to look at things. It’ll help show how the kids perceive how we’re doing, and I like to look at that data for how we approach future plans.”
The survey will be administered online, and students will complete it in school. Each survey should only take 10 to 15 minutes.
High school principal Eric Thomas updated the board on the high school, which on Tuesday welcomed back all students in seventh through 12th grades for full-time, in-person learning.
“We’re excited to have a full building,” Thomas said. “We’ll be around to make sure lunches run smoothly because that’s probably our biggest area of concern with numbers, but it’s been working out so far.”
The second marking period will be wrapping up later this week, and the high school is gearing up to have Keystone testing for the 11th-graders.
“We’re going to run a two-hour delay schedule,” Thomas said. “During those two hours when 11th grade will be testing, the rest of the students will have an opportunity to work on making up some work and improving their grades. During that time, we’ll be offering tutoring in all the different areas. They’ll stay in their home rooms to do this, but there will be a lot of movement for kids that need that extra help. The teachers worked hard on a schedule Tuesday and we should be good to go for tomorrow.”
Thomas Grierson, coordinator of curriculum and special projects, also chimed in about the Keystone Exams. Grierson said that testing is going extremely well, given the complications of COVID-19 and the fact that the district is doubling up on exams to make up for those who weren’t able to test last year.
“We have a wider window to complete this,” said Grierson. “This should be wrapping up with the two days of testing this week and next week.”
Supervisor of special education Dawn Ambrisco told the board that the district was approved for a COVID-19 Impact Mitigation Grant that was available for special education.
“It’s for about $13,000 and that way we will be able to provide compensatory services for students that had learning loss,” Ambrisco said. “Currently we have about nine students that qualify for those services. We’re currently waiting to hear back from parents to see if they’re going to take advantage of the services. The deadline for them to get back to me is January 22, so I’m hoping they all take advantage for their children.”
Superintendent Ford touched on a few issues before ending the meeting, saying that the district is excited to see students returning to in-person learning and that more than 100 students are still in remote learning at this point. “We will see where that falls once we get everybody back,” he said. “I’ll update those numbers to the board.”
Ford wrapped up the meeting by thanking the board for their services.
“It’s school board appreciation month, and I wrote an article which will be coming out in which I thank our board members and write about what they do,” he said. “I also just want to publicly say that I appreciate each and every one of you board members for your dedication and your leadership and your desire to serve. I don’t think anyone got on this board anticipating a pandemic … but we are very appreciative because of your student-first belief.”
Other items approved by the board included:
• An extended leave of absence for elementary teacher Heather Bowser through March 31, 2021.
•The resignation of lunch monitor Katina Ball, effective Monday.
• The hire of a five-hour custodian at $9.64 per hour beginning Tuesday, recommended hire Katina Ball.
• The recommended hire of Tyler Kauffman as assistant boys’ basketball coach for the 2020-21 school year at an entry level salary of $2,500 beginning Jan. 4, 2021; Raymond Hill as head baseball coach; Michael Ninosky as head softball coach; Sean Mack as head track coach; Raymond Keith as assistant track coach; and Kristina Small as assistant track coach.
• The addition of Patricia Shakespeare as an additional Tri County Driver.