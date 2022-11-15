Purchase-Line-HS-001.jpg
Tom Peel / Indiana Gazette

The Purchase Line school board was treated to two presentations at the start of their meeting Monday night. The first was a short preview of songs performed by some kindergartners in preparation for a presentation to be given Thursday in the gym at 6:25 p.m. They also watched a video slideshow presentation put together by the life skills class in the high school.

Following the presentations, the board approved authorization to bid for new school entrance signs. The signs are going to be electronic, changeable, double-sided signs. A costar vendor company will be coming to the district next week to assess what they will be able to do structurally with the signs. The signs could be 5-by-8 feet or larger, depending on what the setup will be able to handle.