The Purchase Line school board was treated to two presentations at the start of their meeting Monday night. The first was a short preview of songs performed by some kindergartners in preparation for a presentation to be given Thursday in the gym at 6:25 p.m. They also watched a video slideshow presentation put together by the life skills class in the high school.
Following the presentations, the board approved authorization to bid for new school entrance signs. The signs are going to be electronic, changeable, double-sided signs. A costar vendor company will be coming to the district next week to assess what they will be able to do structurally with the signs. The signs could be 5-by-8 feet or larger, depending on what the setup will be able to handle.
The signs will be LED screens and have the option for full color to support photos, which the district is aiming for. As far as permitting goes, the company, should they be hired for the project, will handle all of the permits for the installation of the signs.
A formal bid has not been put out for the signs yet, but no timeline was given due to the fact that the bid has not yet been placed and also due to the fact that installation of any future signs will be dependent on the weather.
The district also approved the following resolution: Purchase Line School District, in accordance with Section 677.1 of the Public School Code of 1949 as amended, is requesting an interim assessment of real property in all townships and municipalities of the school district in both Indiana and Clearfield counties. Results of this assessment are to be placed on the 2023 tax duplicates for school purposes.
Another resolution approved by the board states: The Purchase Line School District agrees to partner with Respective Solutions Group to implement and deliver programming in accordance with the Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Centers Grant, Oct. 24, 2022, through August 2027 with a waiver of building fees requested, to be conducted in accordance with the district’s health and safety plan.
One last resolution passed retroactively authorizes administration to write and submit the PARSS grant.
Superintendent Shawn Ford used his time to announce an upcoming vacation where he will be away from the district.
“I’ll be out on vacation and Mrs. Lindsay will be in charge and Mr. Johnson from Penns Manor will also be on call. I talked to him and we do that for one another right now. I just wanted to let the board know that we have a plan in place there.”
Ford also stated that the district will be watching the possibility of upcoming inclement weather this week.
“I’ve heard about it, so we’ll keep an eye on that in the next few days,” he said.
“I’d like to wish everybody a very happy Thanksgiving,” Ford continued. “And for those hunters out there, I wish them nothing but the best and good luck on the first day. I know there’s a lot of big buck out there, I see them every day. I hope they don’t see my car and that you all see them in the woods.”
Board President Scott Gearhart also wished everyone a “happy and blessed Thanksgiving,” before announcing an executive session following the meeting for the purposes of personnel and safety and security.
In other news, the board approved:
- A leave of absence request for business education teacher, Hannah Gnagey, tentatively beginning Jan. 19, 2023, for 12 weeks
- A transfer for Rose Smith from a 6-hour custodian to instructional aide beginning today
- The addition of Julie Shirley as a substitute business, computer and information technology teacher, pending December graduation; and Jacqueline Connor as a substitute custodian
- The use of Purchase LIne United Methodist Church’s activity center for basketball and cheerleading practices for 2022-23 at a cost of $750 (50 hours at $15 per hour)
- School board legal liability insurance with CM Regent for Dec. 7, 2022, through Dec. 6, 2023 at a cost of $9,381
- A revised and new policy Freedom of Speech in Nonschool Settings No. 320
- Adult mental health first aid training paid for by ARP ESSER funds
- The addition of Holly Bash and Toni Lowman as Tri County drivers and Patti Keener as a Tri County monitor. Keener was approved unanimously with the exception of board member Michele Buterbaugh, who abstained from voting due to Keener being her sister
- A staff request for Katie Brown, Matt Scott and Krisha Michele for the senior class trip to Washington, D.C., and Virginia Beach from May 22 to 24, 2023, with a request of $1,489.41 for substitutes
- A staff request for Danielle Cavill for the Math Teachers Network, ARIN Intermediate Unit, Indiana, on Oct. 5 (retroactive); Dec. 15, 2022;
- Feb. 22, 2023; and May 24, 2023, with a request of $661.96.