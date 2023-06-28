Marion-Center-HS-001.jpg
Tom Peel / Indiana Gazette

The Marion Center School Board on Monday approved the district’s 2023-24 budget with a 1.3 percent, 12.4461 mils, increase. An increase of 2.5 percent was originally proposed.

Tax rates include earned income tax, 0.85 percent, and real estate transfer tax, 0.50 percent. The general fund budget was approved for the amount of $30,532,041.