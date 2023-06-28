The Marion Center School Board on Monday approved the district’s 2023-24 budget with a 1.3 percent, 12.4461 mils, increase. An increase of 2.5 percent was originally proposed.
Tax rates include earned income tax, 0.85 percent, and real estate transfer tax, 0.50 percent. The general fund budget was approved for the amount of $30,532,041.
The board also approved the 2023 Homestead and Farmstead exclusion resolution and the Installment Payment of School Real Estate Property Taxes resolution.
Other financial items approved included service order B221-2018 by HHSDR to provide services for the vestibule at the Rain Elementary school. The cost for services is not to exceed $7,500.
The following were approved as depositories for the district: Marion Center Bank, First Commonwealth Bank, Savings and Trust Bank, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, PA Local Government Investment Trust and PA School District Liquid Assets Fund.
In personnel news, the board approved the hire of Natalie Przestrzelski as an administrative assistant at McCreery Elementary School, with a salary and benefits determined by the AFSCME contract. Also hired included a host of 2023-24 winter sports coaches.
The coaches hired and their salaries include, for girls’ basketball: head coach, Amy Trimble, $4,900; assistant, Travis Trimble, $3,650; junior high head coach, Travis Trimble, $3,400; and junior high assistant, Mia Oterson, $2,750.
Boys’ basketball coaches and their salaries are: head, Paul Hafera, $5,000; assistant, Greg Pack, $3,450; junior high head, Lacie Cook, $3,200; and junior high assistant, Nathan Bish, $2,800.
Wrestling coaches and their salaries are: head, Chris Stewart, $5,150; assistant, Ron Oswald, $3,450; junior high head, Brad Smith, $4,960; and junior high assistant, Don Fulmer, $3,910.
Boys’ and girls’ swimming coaches and their salaries are: head coach, Rick Adkins, $4,950 and assistant, Monica DeHaven, $3,800.
Yiva Leasure was hired as the cheerleading coach at a salary of $3,900.
Other sports items approved were several overnight athletic competitions. A football trip to Shippensburg from July 20 to 22 and wrestling trips to Penn Cambria on December 15 and 16; Southmoreland on December 27 and 28; and West Branch on January 26 and 27. Boosters for the sports will pay for the hotels and food and athletics for the district will provide transportation.
Service agreements with Bramlet Enterprises LLC for security; with Ken Diem, for photography; and with Citizens’ Ambulance, were also approved.
Other agenda items approved by the board included:
• Approval for unpaid days from Madeline Weaver, Michele Zolocsik and Toni Juart.
• The addition of LeAnn Dishong, professional teacher; Taylor Harper, instructional aide; and Robin DeHaven and Jonathan Smith, lifeguards, to the district’s substitute list.
• The resignation, with regret, of Hanna Aikins, professional teacher, as of the 2023-24 school year.
• The review of the 2022-2023 Act 44 Report.
• The first reading of the changes to Policy 249, regarding bullying/cyberbullying.
