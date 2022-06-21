The Purchase Line School Board adopted its final budget for 2022-23 at a meeting on Monday night.
The budget shows revenues in the amount of $20,792,851 and expenditures in the amount of $21,128,407. A fund balance of $335,556 will be used to balance the 2022-2023 budget. The millage rates, as adjusted from market values provided by the State Tax Equalization Board, will be 8.52 in Indiana County and 73.15 in Clearfield County. The millage rate for Indiana and Clearfield County represents a 5 percent tax increase. The result is a tax levy of $2,883,253.
When taking into consideration the estimated homestead/farmstead subsidy of $356,899 and the 89 percent estimated collection rate, the amount projected to be collected as real estate revenue is $2,266,701. The discount and penalty rates will be at 2 and 10 percent, respectively.
The following taxes will be assessed:
- Per Capita – Sec 679 – $5
- Per Capita – Act 511 – $5
- Occupational Privilege – $10
- Earned Income Tax – 0.7 percent
- Real Estate Transfer Tax – 0.5 percent
The resolution for the 2022 Homestead and Farmstead Exclusion was also approved by the board.
Also included was a resolution stating that: “The Purchase Line Board of Education authorizes the assignment of the 2021-22 fund balance for the following: post-employment medical coverage, retirement rate stabilization, bond payments, building improvement plan, and supply inventory. The Board authorizes the Superintendent and/or the Business Manager to make assignments of the fund balance with board approval.”
Insurance providers for the district’s 2022-23 year were also approved. Among those items were the worker’s compensation provider, CM Regent, at a cost of $26,426; General Liability Insurance provider, CM Regent at a cost of $51,578; Cyber Crime Insurance from Westchester at a cost of $9,427; and auto insurance from Nelson and Associates Insurance Services at a cost of $3,296.
Salaries and wages for 2022-23 for administrators and professionals were approved as were rates substitute rates.
The rates were as follows: PA Educator certified teachers, 1-90 days, $115 and $130 for over 90 days; emergency certified teachers, 1-90 days, $100 and $115 for over 90 days; school nurses (RNs) $115 per day.
There were also 3 percent increases approved for maintenance supervisor, school board secretary and athletic and extra-curricular positions for 2022-23.
Other items approved included:
- The district’s ARIN Guest Teacher Consortium Membership for the 2022-23 school year at a cost of $500
- The appointment of business manager, Abbey Romagna, as the school board treasurer for 2022-23
- A contract with Adelphoi Education Inc., for Alternative Education services for 2022-23 as needed. Services include: Behavioral Support and YES (Your Educational Success, Credit Recovery), at a cost of $94.91 per day (regular) and $104.48 per day (special); Behavioral Support and YES for guaranteed seats at a cost of $92.14 per day (regular) and $101.44 (special); and Day Treatment at a cost of $134.91 per day (regular) and $141.07 per day (special)
- A collection of professional memberships for the district’s 2022-23 year
- The continued participation in the Community Eligibility Provision Program for the 2022-23 School Year
- A contract for Cafeteria Management Consulting with Denise Geist at a cost of $55 per hour
- Accepting a donation of $750 for the district’s Library Program from the Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees (PASR)
- The purchase of boys’ basketball uniforms from Sportsmans at a cost of $3,845
- The purchase of girls’ basketball Uniforms from Sportsmans at a cost of $4,395
- The purchase of Chromebooks and Laptop replacements at a cost of $122,694.25 from ESSER II funds
- A retroactive payment of $588.32 for Matthew Falisec as weight room supervisor from March 11 through June 30, 2022
- An internet consortium contract with ARIN IU 28, an extension of the current contract, through June 30, 2024, at a cost of $5,821.80 a month
- A Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), Bureau of Air Quality State Only/Title V Operating Permit Administrative Amendment at a cost of $1,500
- The hire of T Square Associates for a consultant to complete Air Emissions Summary (AES) production report requirements at a cost of $500
- Submission to the Tugboat Grant from the Grable Foundation for $32,250
- A resolution allowing the administration to write and submit the Walmart Local Community Grant
- A retroactive staff request for Sean Mack, Ray Keith, Erica Engle, and 7 student athletes to attend the PIAA State Track Meet in Shippensburg, from May 26-28, 2022, at a cost $2,665.01 from district funds and use of a school van
- A retroactive staff requst for Tara Lombardo, Amanda Chichy, and 16 students to attend the Yearbook Trip to the Gateway Clipper in Pittsburgh, on May 27, 2022, at a cost of $1,335.76, with all expenses paid by the Yearbook Club
- A staff request for Shawn Ford and Jessica Lindsay to attend AASA Learning 2025 National Summit in Washington, D.C., from June 27-30, 2022, with a request of $5,626.50. All expenses paid by the Grable Foundation.
- A staff request for Jessica Lindsay to attend the Federal Programs Summer Leadership Forum in Harrisburg, from Aug. 11-12, 2022, with a request of $1,072.83 from district funds