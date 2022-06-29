The average homeowner in Marion Center Area School District will see an approximate $23 tax increase after board members on Monday adopted the final fiscal year budget for 2022-23.
In a 7 to 2 vote, school board directors approved the general fund budget in the amount of $29,077,518. The two members voting against were Charles Beatty Jr. and Dwight Farmery.
Directors set the tax structure for the year as follows: real estate tax, 12.1425 mils, up from 11.9631 mils for 2021-22; earned income tax, 0.85 percent; real estate transfer tax, 0.50 percent.
The increase passed with a 6 to 3 vote, with board members Farmery, Beatty and William McMillen voting against the motion.
Also approved in relation to financial topics were the 2022 Homestead and Farmstead Exclusion resolution and the installment payment of school real property taxes resolution.
The board approved the following as depositories for the district: Marion Center Bank; First Commonwealth Bank; Savings and Trust Bank; First National Bank of Pennsylvania; PA Local Government Investment Trust; and PA School District Liquid Assets Fund.
Agenda items also included entering several partnerships, including one with PA-Educator.net, for the 2022-23 school year at a fee of $1,750. Agreements with ARIN IU 28 for physical therapy and occupational therapy services, Adelphoi Education Inc., for services as provided and with Ken Diem, for photography services, were also approved.
Other items approved on the agenda were:
• Accepting, with regret, the notices of retirement from Nancy Janosko, instructional aide with the district for 16 years, effective Aug. 15, and Betsy Ferraro, instructional aide with the district for 17 years, effective June 23.
• Accepting, with regret, the resignation of professional teacher Laren Brewer, effective immediately.
• The addition of Brittany Jennings, professional teacher, and Rachelle Winters, instructional aide, to the substitute list.
• Acknowledgement the following list of booster and/or parent organizations that promote and support the extracurricular activities for the 2022-23 school year: band boosters, baseball boosters, basketball boosters, cheerleading boosters, football boosters, softball boosters, swim team boosters, track/cross country boosters, volleyball boosters; wrestling boosters; Rayne Elementary PTA; and WA McCreery Elementary PTA.
• The job description for behavior support professional.
• A request for unpaid days from Michele Zolocsik.