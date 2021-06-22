The Purchase Line School Board unanimously adopted a 2021-22 final budget at Monday’s meeting, voting for a 2.2 percent tax increase.
The approved budget shows revenues in the amount of $19,752,951 and expenditures in the amount of $20,712,665.
Funds in the amount of $959,714 from the district’s fund balance will be used to balance the budget.
The millage rates, as adjusted from market values provided by the State Tax Equalization Board, will be 8.29 in Indiana County and 67.36 in Clearfield County.
The millage rate for Indiana and Clearfield counties represents a 2.2 percent tax increase.
The result is a tax levy of $2,769,202, according to board documents. When taking into consideration the estimated homestead/farmstead subsidy of $282,798 and the 89 percent estimated collection rate, the amount projected to be collected as real estate revenue is $2,212,815. The discount and penalty rates will be at 2 percent and 10 percent, respectively.
The following taxes will also be assessed as part of the budget: Per Capita, Sec. 679, $5; Per Capita, Act 511, $5; occupational privilege, $10; earned income tax, 0.7 percent; and real estate transfer tax, 0.5 percent.
The board also approved a health and safety plan as required by the American Rescue Plan for the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund.
Superintendent Shawn Ford said that, “At this point we are coming back five days a week. That is the plan of action. There will still be an option for cyberschool, but there will not be remote learning days, per se, like we had last year. We will have the option to be in school or be in cyberschool.
“If anyone has questions about that, they can always call in and talk to the offices at both buildings or talk to Mr. Grierson, who’s the coordinator for the cyberschool ... Our intention is to come back. We’re still going to adhere to our distancing and our cleaning to the maximum extent feasible. We’re still going to do and take as many precautions (as we can).”
He went on to say that masks will be optional in the coming year.
“We’ll still encourage certain populations and groups to wear masks, which will be addressed, but again, it will be optional to wear masks moving forward.”
Ford also said that an article will be coming out by the end of this week outlining the highlights of the plan. The article will be posted on the website and via the district’s social media accounts.
Closer to August, a letter will be sent out as well, he said.
In other business, the board also approved:
- Salaries and wages for the 2021-22 school year for administrators, professionals and support staff as per approved agreements.
- Increases for non-union personnel for 2021-22 at 3 percent.
- Increases and compensation for athletic positions at 1.5 percent.
- The interim agreement regarding contracted school transportation for the 2020-21 school year with Tri County Transportation.
- The tentative sports schedules for the 2021-22 season.
- The worker’s compensation provider, CM Regent/Reschini Agency at a cost of $25,775.
- The general liability insurance through CM Regent/Helwig Agency at a cost of $49,206.
- Automobile insurance through Nelson and Associates Insurance Services at a cost of $3,248.
- Substitute rates for nurses aides at $15.33 per hour for RNs, $12 per hour for LPNs and $8.25 per hour for custodians, maintenance workers, cafeteria staff, secretaries, aides and lunch monitors.
- The ARIN Guest Teacher Consortium Membership for the 2021-22 year at a cost of $500.
- The appointment of Abbey Romagna as the school board treasurer for 2021-22.
- A contract with New Story for extended school year educational services for summer 2021, with student tuition at a cost of $308 per day.
- A contract for ambulance services with Citizens’ Ambulance for the 2021-22 school year at a cost of $5,025.
- The purchase of softball uniforms from Sportsman at a cost of $3,082.60 and baseball uniforms from BSN Sports at a cost of $2,650.
- The purchase of Chromebooks and projectors from CDW-G at a cost of $75,086.50 from ESSER II funds.
- The use of technology services, recommended from Cjaws Inc., for a two-year agreement at a cost of $160,000 with PIMS administration and reporting services to be billed additionally at a rate of $53 per hour.
- An agreement with Harris School Solutions for installation, setup and training of GoEduStar (Grade Book) at a cost of $4,800 with annual recurring fees of $6,184 from ESSER II Funds.
- Continued participation in the Community Eligibility Provision Program for the 2021-22 school year.
- Shared cafeteria manager services with the Homer-Center School District, pending Homer-Center’s board approval.
- Resolutions regarding the 2021 Homestead and Farmstead Exclusion and the assignment of the 2020-21 fund balance for the following: post-employment medical coverage, retirement rate stabilization, bond payments, building improvement plan and supply inventory. The board also authorized the superintendent and/or the business manager to make assignments of the fund balance with board approval.
Revisions and changes to the Red Dragon Cyber Academy Handbook; the High School Teacher’s Handbook; the High School Student Handbook; the Elementary Teacher’s Handbook; the Elementary Student Handbook; and the Emergency Instructional Time, Section 520.1 for the 2021-22 school year.