Tom Peel / Indiana Gazette

The Purchase Line School Board handled several personnel items at a meeting Monday night.

Among those items included the hire of Betty Pardee as a four-hour cafeteria cook at a rate of $11.64 per hour and the hire of Thomas Manning and Andrew Sleppy as assistant boys’ basketball coaches for the 2022-23 year at entry-level salaries of $3,200 each.

