The Purchase Line School Board handled several personnel items at a meeting Monday night.
Among those items included the hire of Betty Pardee as a four-hour cafeteria cook at a rate of $11.64 per hour and the hire of Thomas Manning and Andrew Sleppy as assistant boys’ basketball coaches for the 2022-23 year at entry-level salaries of $3,200 each.
A resignation for Jaycelyn Fleming as the assistant boys’ basketball coach was approved, as was the resignation, effective Sept. 27, 2022, of instructional aide Carrie Ankeny.
Several competitions were approved for the cheerleading squad. Those involved with the squad will compete in the Heritage Conference Competition at the Kovalchick Center in Indiana on Oct. 26, with the request of bus transportation; the Pennsylvania State Cheerleading Championships at the Kovalchick Center on Nov. 19, with the request of $325 and bus transportation; and the District 6 Competition in Altoona on Dec. 10, with a request of $100 and bus transportation.
The board also heard a presentation from two students who presented on their attendance of Pennsylvania Free Enterprise Week, a camp designed to help students learn the basics of running a business.
Superintendent Shawn Ford took the time to announce that the registrations for after-school programming went out on Monday.
“We still don’t have actual dates,” he said.
“We’re still awaiting approval from the state for that.”
He also wanted to emphasize that October is National School Bus Awareness month.
“I always like to remind everybody that, when you see the lights come on on a school bus and you see the signs, everyone needs to slow down, stop and be respectful.
Every year you hear about close calls and we’ve had some close calls even here.
So this month, as we’re honoring and celebrating our school bus drivers, which we do because they’re an important part of what we do here, I just ask the public to remember to slow down and be careful around the buses.”
In other news, the board approved:
- The consideration of a revised and new policy, freedom of speech in nonschool settings No. 320, first reading.
- The addition of Melissa Komlosky as a band volunteer for 2022-23.
- The addition of Tina Scott and Roy Rogers as Tri County drivers and Carolyn Long as a Tri County monitor.
- The Act 57 resolution.
- A contract with Tri County Transportation Inc. for transportation services from July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2030.
- A contract with Soaring Heights for a student receiving special education services at a cost of $225 per day for the 2022-23 year.
- A staff request for Katie Brown and Kandi McCabe, Math Teacher Network, ARIN Intermediate Unit, Indiana, for Oct. 5 (retroactive);
- Dec. 15; Feb. 22; and May 24, with a request of $1,328.
- A staff request for Rebecca Bouch and Matthew Scott, instructional aide, and the marching band for the band’s trip to Pigeon Forge and Nashville, Tenn., from March 15-20, with a request of $992.94 plus aide wages.