The Purchase Line school board voted Thursday to update the district’s health and safety plan to allow for a hybrid approach for reopening school this fall.
This method will allow for students in pre-K through third grade, along with special population groups and Indiana County Technology Center students, to attend school in person for four days, Monday through Thursday, and for students in grades 4 through 12 to attend school in person for two days per week on an alternating schedule based on their last name. Students with last names A through K will go on Monday and Wednesday, and those with names L through Z would go Tuesday and Thursday.
Superintendent Shawn Ford said there is also “a large group of students and parents who have chosen to go remote and in this plan they will continue to be 100 percent remote.”
Friday each week would be a remote learning day for all students. Teachers will be reaching out to students who are working completely remotely and will be planning remote lessons for all students for Fridays, which will be a new task for them.
Ford said that, with the approval of the hybrid approach for the first nine weeks of school, parents and the community will be getting more information in the next week.
“We’re going to put out a series of videos and other information online, and we’re also going to do a mailing. We’re making sure the information gets out there in multiple ways.”
He also encouraged parents to attend the orientation sessions that will be outlined in the letters and online.
“At that time we will be passing out Chromebooks to students, we will be going over protocols and expectations, and we will be going over the online platform for both students and parents.”
Schedules for the orientations are being worked on and will be available next week. Hours are scheduled between 1 and 7 p.m. to help meet the needs of parents’ schedules as well as to help make sure that crowds do not exceed the current health regulations, he said. Ford stressed the importance of the meetings.
“I cannot emphasize that these (meetings) are very, very important. I almost want to make them mandatory, but I can’t mandate that people come, but that’s just how much I want to emphasize it,” he said.
Ford thanked parents and the community, saying education will not be like it was in the spring.
“Being apart with remote learning, there will be attendance taken, there will be academic expectations, and there will be various forms of help set up for you, but it will be mandatory. Last spring we weren’t prepared, but we are prepared. We worked hard to get ready and we have high expectations.”
Another change brought on by the health and safety updates affects transportation. High school principal Eric Thomas said the $10 parking fee for students who drive to school will be waived for the year.
“We want everybody that can drive to drive if they can,” he said. “We are also switching the staff and student parking lots. The student parking lots will be out front, and the staff will be in the back. We had a discussion about this last spring and we feel it’s for the best for safety concerns.”
The school will also no longer take keys from students who drive.
“We talked to (other) schools and we talked to our police officer, and most vehicles come with two sets of keys anyway, so if a student really wanted to have a set on them they would,” Thomas said.
This will also prevent students from congregating closely to receive their keys at the end of the day.
There will also be a limit on permission-to-ride forms, which allow students to ride home with other students. Business manager Abbey Romagna said the limit is in place due to strict seating guidelines for buses.
“The forms will be available for child care purposes only,” she said. “We have to be able to put a certain amount of kids on buses, so these will only be available for those purposes only. We want to be able to accommodate your child care needs.”
Romagna gave an update regarding access to internet in the district.
“I spoke to the (county) commissioners today, and yesterday they approved four new projects, and the largest one involves Purchase Line School District.”
The project involves a 38-mile fiber optic line that starts in Armstrong County and ties into the Cherry Tree area. The project needs to be completed by Dec. 30 because it’s being paid for with CARES Act money. It will not tie into households, but it will be a physical line in the area that eventually could be expanded.
“It’s definitely in the works,” Romagna said. “It’s happening. It’s slower than we’d like to see, but it is happening. … They’re trying very hard to reach out towards our area.”
The board also accepted the resignation of board member Pamela Gardner, who also served as the board’s ARIN representative. She will still attend the ARIN meeting for August, but it will be her last. Members thanked her for her time spent with the board. She did not specify the reason for her resignation.
“I appreciate … you serving as a school board member,” Ford said. “Our discussions were interesting at times, and I enjoyed those discussions. I thank you for your service. It’s not an easy job being a school board member.”