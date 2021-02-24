An area of Blairsville Middle-High School will be transformed into a media center under a plan approved Tuesday by the Blairsville-Saltsburg school board.
The school directors voted 6-3 on the $334,461.55 media center, which will be funded by $252,308.55 in grants and $82,153 in capital project funds. Board president Rick Harper, vice president Molly Stiles, Anthony “Tim” Canzano, Connie Constantino, Holly Gibson and Mary Whitfield voted in favor. Linda Brown, Beverly Caranese and Holly Hall opposed the idea.
Presented and discussed at committee meetings on Feb. 11 and 17, the media center project includes a recording studio, control room for sound and audio, a virtual reality room and a student-run café that will offer the opportunity to learn job skills for students with special needs.
The virtual reality room will be through zSpace, a company that provides “hardware, software and educational content” for an “immersive and interactive” virtual reality learning experience, according to the website www.zspace.com.
The café will provide coffee from Commonplace Coffeehouse under an agreement solidified Tuesday by the board, at a cost not to exceed $17,365.
Superintendent Philip Martell told the directors at the committee meetings that a glass garage door will provide access to an outdoor area from the media center.
The furniture, he said, would provide flexible seating and can be rearranged based on various needs, such as small-group instruction. Other amenities include tables with power ports and editing desks with Mac stations.
The media center will be located in the library area.
On Tuesday, Hall asked about ongoing costs of the center once the grants run out.
Martell estimated it would cost $12,000 to $15,000 per year for zSpace.
In other business Tuesday, the board:
• Heard public comment from Jessica Clawson, Jody DeMase and Nicholas Pantalone, who spoke out against the school reconfiguration plan and questioned the board on details of projected finances, staffing and timelines. They reiterated concerns brought up at January’s public hearing on the potential closure of Saltsburg Middle/High School, including the safety of transporting students.
• Approved the district’s portion of the ARIN IU 28 budget at a cost of $57,321. Stiles noted this was the eighth year without an increase.
• Approved 14 more days per month at $375 per day, per diem, for independent contractor Jeff Geesey for workforce and career development, paid by grant funding and the general fund.
• Approved subscriptions to PowerSchool for $48,440, GoGuardian Suite for $15,636 and Zoom for $125 per month.
• Accepted the resignation request from Regina Geesey, assistant to the superintendent for pupil services, with a departure date to be determined. Harper thanked Geesey for her “thorough” and “detailed” work and wished her well at the state level.
• Approved a Non-Contractual Professional Employee Early Retirement Incentive for “professional employees within the bargaining unit who have at least 20 years of credited service in the Blairsville-Saltsburg School District as of June 30, 2021, in Year 1 (will be waived the first year) or who are eligible for retirement in the Pennsylvania Public School Employees’ Retirement System (superannuation) as defined by PSERS.”
The retiree would get $28,349 per year for five years or until reaching Medicare age, according to the plan.
• Approved Glenn Richards as Saltsburg baseball head coach, Mark Palmer as Blairsville baseball head coach, Kaitlyn Figurelli as B-SSD track and field fourth assistant coach, Tiara Stossel as B-SSD track and field junior high head coach and Kelsey Ferguson B-SSD track and field junior high assistant coach.