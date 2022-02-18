The Purchase Line School Board hired for multiple positions at a meeting on Monday.
Sara Hansel was hired on as a long-term substitute teacher for the multi-tiered system of support interventionist position at the elementary school and another long-term substitute position, this time for the English and special education position at the high school, was filled by Yolanda Antisdel. Both positions are for the second semester of the 2021-22 school year retroactive to Jan. 19, and have rates of $150 per day.
Also hired were: JohnAllen Snyder as the head football coach for the 2022-23 school year at an entry-level salary of $4,850; Kenneth Moyer and Scott Stein as assistant junior high baseball coaches for the 2021-22 year at entry-level salaries of $2,000 each; and Lindsey Houser and Kristin Zurenko as assistant junior high softball coaches for the 2021-22 school year at entry-level salaries of $2,000 each. The approval of the hire of a high school secretary at $11.65 per hour was tabled at the meeting.
The board also approved some financial items including the 2022-23 ARIN General Operating Budget, $3,323,887, with Purchase Line’s contribution by withholding $25,283. A contract with Bayada Home Health Care Inc., for in-school nursing services, was approved for $50 per hour for the 2022-23 year.
An agreement with GPD Geotechnical Services Inc., for a evaluation of the existing high school track was approved for $4,300 as well.
Other agenda items approved by the board included:
- The addition of Betty Pardee as a cafeteria substitute.
- Larissa Rearick as a prospective teacher substitute.
- The resignation of Matthew Falisec as weight room supervisor effective March 11.
- A change to the 2021-22 calendar for the snow day (Act 80 day) on Jan. 17, to be made up on June 3.
- A building request for the Purchase Line Little Gridders to use the gym lobby for a football clinic on March 14-18 from 6 to 8 p.m. with building fees waived. The clinic will be conducted in accordance with current guidelines as well as the district’s health and safety plan.
- The addition of April Clark, Benjamin Lamer and Susanna Pennington as Tri County drivers.
- A staff request for Hannah Gnagey and seven students to attend the FBLA State Leadership Conference in Hershey on April 10-13, with a request of $4,596.71 in district funds.
- A staff request for Jodie Kauffman, Beth Farabaugh, Dan Small (if needed) and Krystal Satterlee, for kindergarten registration at the elementary school on March 1-2, with a request of $1,321.08 in district funds.
- A staff request for Jessica Lindsay to attend the Pennsylvania Association of Federal Program Coordinators Conference at Seven Springs, from April 3-6, with a request of $912.07 in district funds.