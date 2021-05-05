The Marion Center School Board approved a number of position transfers and new hires in a meeting April 26.
The first is a voluntary transfer of high school principal Matthew Joio into a 205-day position as supervisor of student affairs, safety and Title XI compliance. The position offers a salary of $107,500 and is effective as of July 1. It is a tenured position that will allow Joio to retain his seniority within the Act 93 agreement.
This new position will see Joio handling responsibilities such as coordinating comprehensive school safety programs and working to maintain these programs throughout the district. He will also make sure that the district is operating in compliance with Title IX, including the district’s grievance procedures for resolving associated complaints. Both safety issues and Title IX compliance also carry into the district’s extracurricular programs.
The position will also have Joio carrying out responsibilities in providing leadership and support to students who are placed in educational settings that are off campus, as well as maintaining current mandates and guidance regarding the COVID pandemic.
In light of this transfer, Mark Magolis, the W.A. McCreery Elementary principal, will transfer to the high school principal position, also effective July 1, at a salary of $116,000. Tiffany Mancuso will move into the McCreery principal position at current salary as per the Act 93 agreement.
Scott Peterson has also been approved as the assistant principal and cyber coordinator for the high school. This is a 205-day position with a salary of $83,000 and is also effective July 1.
Also approved was the hiring of Ryan Page as a music teacher at a salary of $51,916, effective at the start of the 2021-22 school year. Page was also hired as the high school band director at a stipend of $7,350, effective at the start of the 2021-22 marching band season.
The board also approved a four-year memorandum of agreement with the confidential employees with a 2.75 percent salary increase for each year of the agreement.
Other approved items included:
- The 2021-22 ICTC General Fund Budget total of $3,897,232, with Marion Center’s share being $691,926, reflecting a decrease of $9,021 from the previous year.
- The Catapult agreement to provide services to students who attend St. Bernard’s Catholic School and Seeds of Faith Christian School.
- The purchase of two dishwashers, one for each kitchen, totaling $51,359.
- An agreement with Adelphoi Education Services for the 2021-22 school year.
- The hiring of Jessica Walker as a 12-month secretary at the high school; the hiring of Kelly Patterson as a 10-month secretary at the high school; and the hiring of Angela Boring as a 10-month secretary at McCreery Elementary. All positions are effective on the first day of availability and have salaries determined by the AFSCME collective bargaining unit.
- The hiring of Jessica Ratay as an instructional aid beginning Aug. 25; and the hiring of Jessica Eiselman and Tina McQuillen as instructional aides effective immediately. All of these positions have a salary determined by the AFSCME collective bargaining unit.
- The addition of Robyn Cochran and Teresa O’Rorke to the instructional aide substitute list.
- The hiring of the following winter supplemental coaches for the 2021-22 school year: wrestling varsity head coach, Chris Stewart, at a salary of $5,050; varsity assistant coach, Jon Neese, at $3,350; junior high wrestling head coach, Brad Smith, at $4,860; junior high assistant coach, Don Fulmer, at $3,810; girls’ basketball varsity head coach, Amy Trimble, $4,800; varsity assistant coach Travis Trimble at $3,550; girls’ basketball junior high head coach Travis Trimble at $3,330; boys’ basketball varsity head coach Ralph McGinnis at $5,900; varsity assistant coach Lacie Cook at $3,350; junior high head coach Ralph McGinnis at $4,440; and junior high assistant coach Greg Pack at $2,850. Swimming varsity head coach is Rick Adkins at $4,850 and assistant coach is Monica DeHaven at $3,700. Cheer varsity head coach is Janessa Daisher at $3,300 and assistant coach is Elizabeth Smith at
- $1,550.
- The hiring of Don Seanor as assistant athletic director at a salary of $6,100.
- A leave of absence to be granted for Sarah Rhea effective May 11.
- The retirement, with regret, of Robert Tyger, effective March 31, after more than 26 years of service.
- The retirement, with regret, of Dianna Lydic, effective June 30, after over 27 years of service.
- The addition of Stacy Condron, IA/Sec; Kara Kutsch, teacher (pending completion of program); Heather Hood, guest teacher; and Shayla Keith, nutrition services staff, to the district substitute list.
- Unpaid days requested by Kim Keith per a letter she submitted.
- The addition of Duane Kerr as a contracted driver.