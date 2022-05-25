River Valley school board members voted 5-3 to give preliminary approval to the 2022-23 school year budget of $35,991,770 during a regular voting meeting Monday.
School board members from the Saltsburg side, Melanie Pantalone, Beverly Caranese and Jessica Clawson, were the only members to vote against the proposed budget. Pantalone said she voted against the budget because she doesn’t believe zero-based budgeting, in which revenue equals expenses, is realistic, and she wants a more detailed discussion about the overall budget items and expenditures.
School board members also approved the 2022-23 Indiana County Technology Center budget. River Valley’s share of the budget would be $591,770, a $5,683 increase from last year.
The board approved using the district’s athletic and activity fund to purchase yearbooks for every student in the district, totaling $28,300. This is the first year the fund will be used to purchase yearbooks for all students.
In other news Monday, the board approved:
• Field trip requests
• 2022 graduates
• 2022-23 programs of study
• An agreement with IUP for graduate assistants who can serve any building across the district, K-12
• Offering a Chromebook buy-out program for seniors
• Purchasing ESPORTS lab furniture
• Purchasing NWEA assessments
• Purchasing Beable World of Work
• The 2022-23 staffing plan
• Hiring a full-time custodian
• Summer programming positions
• Summer IT, custodian and maintenance positions
Board members from the Saltsburg side, Pantalone, Caranese and Clawson, voted against the purchase of ESPORTS lab furniture as well as the 2022-23 staffing plan, which included new positions for teaching, counseling and more, such as a paraprofessional position.
“When I went over (the staffing plan), I just thought there were things we didn’t need positions for,” Caranese said.
Caranese elaborated that she did not want to vote against the entire staffing plan, but she had no choice because the vote required approving all or none of the positions.
In one of the few unanimous votes of the evening, board members approved raising the graduation rate from 23.5 credits to 25 credits.
During other business, directors from the Saltsburg side voted against four of the six items presented for approval, including the purchase of gymnasium pads, a proposal for electrical work for Pre-K classrooms, a proposal for plumbing work for Pre-K classrooms and a proposal for flooring work for the ESPORTS lab — all of which were approved 5-3 along geographic lines.
In other news Monday, board members recognized six students for their achievements at the PMEA festival this year for district band, district jazz band, district chorus, region band and region chorus.