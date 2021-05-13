The Purchase Line School Board approved a preliminary budget for the 2021-22 school year at a meeting Monday.
The proposed budget shows revenues in the amount of $19,390,355, expenditures in the amount of $20,622,465. A fund balance of $1,232,110 will be used to make up the difference.
The millage rate, as adjusted from the market values provided by the state tax equalization board, will be 8.11 in Indiana County and 65.17 in Clearfield County. The millage rate in Indiana County reflects a .04 mill increase, and the Clearfield County rate reflects a .2 mill increase due to multi-county re-balancing.
“When taking into consideration the estimated homestead/farmstead of zero dollars since it has yet to be determined and the eighty nine percent estimated collection rate, the amount projected to be collected as real estate revenue is $2,401,944,” said Business manager Abbey Romagna.
The discount and penalty rates are to be set at 2 percent and 10 percent, respectively. The board also approved the installment payment due dates for real estate taxes for 2021, with the first installment equal to 34 percent of face amount due Sept. 16; the second installment equal to 33 percent of face amount due Nov. 4; and the final installment equal to 33 percent of face amount due Dec. 2. The levy is listed at $2,701,347.
There is no tax increase planned for the budget, however, several board members asked Romagna to see the figures if taxes were to be raised and whether or not it would make a drastic difference to the budget.
Also presented to the board was a comparison of where a majority of the budget goes, with wages and benefits being a bulk of the expenses, followed by professional and other services such as ARIN special education services, social workers, Waterfront Learning and legal group fees, among others.
The district also hopes to focus its attention more on prioritizing whole child education, empowering instructional practice and developing future focused classrooms with the implementation of this coming budget.
“This includes social emotional learning, mental health services … basically we’re becoming much more than an academic institution,” Superintendent Shawn Ford said regarding these areas of focus. “That’s the big change that we’re seeing. So as we think about moving forward, our goal is to eventually align our priorities within the budget. That way, when we have to make tough decisions with the budget, we have our priorities laid out.”
From here, the budget will be available for public display prior to the final budget meeting scheduled for June 7. On June 11, the notice of intent to adopt the final budget and the homestead/farmstead resolution will be given. The date scheduled to adopt the final budget is June 21, though the latest day that it can be adopted is June 30.
In other agenda matters, the board took time to congratulate and recognize the robotics team that took first place in the Heritage Conference Robotics Competition that was held at United High School.
Ford also took the time to address the recent shutdown that the district implemented due to the recent cases of COVID-19 that were found in the district.
“After the weekend, we are reset for our new fourteen days with zero cases,” he said. “We are still adhering to that ruling.”
Ford went on to discuss the governor’s orders. “We don’t have all the information yet, we have the same thing that was released to the media. Essentially after May 31, there’s no mitigation of event venues and they can be open again, but the one thing that will remain is masks being worn at events. We will have to adhere to masks being worn at inside and outside events. We will have to continue case reporting as well along those guidelines.”
As of right now, several school events are scheduled to take place after May 31. “They’re still encouraging schools to adhere to the maximum extent possible,” Ford said. “We still have the distancing in place and we will still do our best to maintain that. Two big things that are affected are promotion and our graduation night. But I think they’re positively affected. We’ll be able to move graduation back to a normal graduation in the auditorium as a result of this decision pending talking to the board about that.”
The board decided to go ahead and plan for the indoor graduation. Should anything change, plans would be altered to reflect any updated guidelines.
“We can make that adjustment,” Ford said. “We’ll be able to do some distancing for the class since it’s a smaller class. So we’ll keep them spaced to the best of our ability.”
The board also approved the following agenda items:
- The hiring of Eric Ford as an elementary teacher for 2021-22.
- The hiring of Michael Shaffer as assistant football coach and Mikhala Stover as assistant volleyball coach.
- The hiring of Madison Scalese as a student intern for a work study program.
- The election of Breanna Voris as school board secretary from July 1, through June 30, 2025.
- Leave of absence requests for Danielle Cavill, elementary teacher, beginning Aug. 18, for approximately eight weeks,and for Sarah Sheredy, instructional aide from April 27 through tentatively June 4.
- An extension of a leave of absence request for Irene Hanchar, instructional aide, through June 4, previously approved through May 15.
- The use of additional summer help in the cafeteria for the Seamless Summer Meal Waiver program, one to four people at the elementary school per day, dependent on need and program approval.
- Consideration of the revised policy for dress and grooming, first reading.
- A request from head football coach Matt Falisec to conduct football training camp at Mahaffey Campground from Aug. 15-20.
- A tax collector exoneration, collection of 2020 personal taxes. Delinquent taxes will be collected by Berkheimer.
- The following school depositories: For all accounts involving check writing privileges and investment purposes, for 2021-22, PA School District Liquid Asset Fund (PSDLAF), PA Local Government Investment Trust (PLGIT), Marion Center Bank, First Commonwealth Bank, First National Bank, and S&T Bank.
- A contract with Adelphoi Education Inc., for alternative education services in 2021-22 as needed including: Behavioral support and YES (Your Educational Success, Credit Recovery) at $92.15/day (regular) and $101.44/day (special) and day treatment at $132.92/day (regular) and $138.99/day (special).
- A contract with Bayada Home Health Care Inc., for in-school nursing services for care of a student for 2021-22 at $44 per hour.
- Naming T. Clark Simpson, MD., as the school physician for 2021-22 at $5,000 plus $35 for each student physical.
- A contract for Athletic Trainer Services NovaCare Rehabilitation at $41,500 for 2021-22 and $43,500 for 2022-23, with additional services during football camp at $25 per hour.
- A contract with Guardian Protection group for school security services and after school security at $32 per hour for an armed officer and $20 per hour for an unarmed officer for 2021-22; $34 per hour for an armed officer and $22 per hour for an unarmed for 2022-23, 2023-24, and 2024-25.
- The elementary and high school handbook changes for 2021-22.
- A new course proposal for junior high robotics and Lego courses.
- The 2021-22 Flexible Instruction Day (FID) program.
- A trip to the Model School Conference for Shawn Ford, Thomas Grierson and Eric Thomas, in Nashville, Tenn., from June 26-30, at an approximate cost of $11,406, grant funded.
- A contract with Curriculum Works for a lesson planning, curriculum mapper, assessment coordination platform at a cost of $6,000 for the 2021-22 school year; $6,000 for the 2022-23 school year; and $6,000 for the 2023-24 school year, paid for with ESSER II funds.
- A letter of agreement for student teaching with Western Governors University.
- A calendar change to add an ACT 80 day on Aug. 17, and no school on Oct. 15.
- The addition of Clifford Chiplis and Melissa Hernandez as Tri County drivers.
- Two new bus stop requests, one in Clymer and one in Cherry Tree.
- A request of $1,345.76 in district funds for Purchase Line elementary school on June 7, 2021 for kindergarten registration for the staff which includes: Jodie Kauffman, Beth Farabaugh additional teacher, and Krystal Satterlee.
- The submitted list of graduating seniors and the Baccalaureate speaker, Pastor Paul Wallace of the Dixonville Wesleyan Church.